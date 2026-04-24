2026 NFL Draft Fantasy Impact: KC Concepcion To The Cleveland Browns

In a bit of a surprising move, the Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion last night on Night 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 24th overall pick in the first round. Many analysts expected the Browns to grab a wide receiver in the first round of last night's draft, but not many expected them to take Concepcion.

What made this pick even more surprising was the fact that Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr was still on the board. Many were also projecting Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston to be picked ahead of Concepcion, despite the fact that Concepcion is a much better player.

The Browns went into this draft desperate to add weapons in the passing attack to help boost their woeful stable of quarterbacks. They got their guy with Concepcion, who they hope will help one of their quarterbacks develop into a legitimate starter and take their offense to the next level.

Fantasy Impact

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland isn't a great landing spot for a wide receiver, but it also isn't the worst. It's not like he landed with the New York Jets. Concepcion has the talent to step in and be their top target at wide receiver right away.

Whether or not he has it in him to be a true NFL WR1 remains to be seen. We expect the opportunity and volume to be there, but it will be up to him to live up to the expectations and overcome the potential lackluster quarterback play.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Jeudy entered the night as the top wide receiver for the Browns, and that may no longer be the case. The addition of Concepcion could be disastrous for Jeudy's fantasy value.

This passing attack isn't good enough to sustain two strong fantasy wide receivers along with star tight end Harold Fannin Jr. If Concepcion pans out like the Browns are hoping he does, it could be the beginning of the end for Jeudy's fantasy value and his time with the Browns could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

QB Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns

We are using Sanders as a placeholder, but this applies to whoever the Browns' starting quarterback might be at any point this season. DeShaun Watson could also be very much in the mix for the starting job.

Of course, it's great for the quarterback to get more weapons. Especially in Cleveland, which had one of the worst WR corps in the league. What makes Concepcion special is his ability to separate quickly and get yards after the catch. His skill set fits perfectly with a young quarterback looking to get the ball out of his hands. He actually could fit better with Sanders than Watson.



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