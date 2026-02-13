2026 NFL Draft Running Backs: Nicholas Singleton vs. Emmett Johnson

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over two months away. Over the next few months, we will be ramping up our coverage of the potential future fantasy football stars projected to be drafted in April's event. No rookie position has more upside for fantasy owners than a potential young stud running back.

Two of the top backs in this draft are projected to be Nicholas Singleton from the Penn State Nittany Lions and Emmett Johnson from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. These are two very different kinds of running backs; however, you can make an argument for either to be the second running back off the board in this year's draft behind Jeremiyah Love.

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Case For Nicholas Singleton

Singleton is one of the most explosive runners in this class. He possesses incredible burst with elite top-end speed. This is a player who will be a threat to score every time he touches the ball. His upside will be undeniable. However, he is more than just a speed back; he's not easy to take down is a capable tackle breaker at 221 pounds. While he could stand to mature a bit as a running back, he has shown an ability to be patient and explode through holes once they open up. Not only is he impressive on the ground, but he is also an excellent pass-catcher and could be a valuable returner on special teams.

The Case Against Nicholas Singleton

He lacks elite vision and doesn't always hit the right hole. Also, despite having elite explosiveness and speed, he lacks elite agility. Singleton is not overly elusive, and he's not going to make as many tacklers whiff on him as you'd like to see from a high-end draft pick. While he can both run past and run through defenders, he's not making them miss as often as we'd like.

RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Case For Emmett Johnson

What jumps off the screen about Johnson is his incredible patience. His patience and vision are on a different level from almost all other college running backs. He explodes through the hole, is as agile as they come to avoid tacklers, then has the high-end acceleration to take it to the house. This is also a player who you can plug into just about any situation, and he can excel as both a runner and a pass-catcher. Johnson has also proven he can serve as a bell-cow back if called upon to do so.

The Case Against Emmett Johnson

He is just 200 pounds and not overly powerful back. You won't see him running through a ton of defenders or moving a pile on the goal line in the NFL. His ability to pass protect will also need work, and could limit his snaps as a rookie. We also aren't sure how his skillset will translate to a measurable-based event like the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Nicholas Singleton vs. Emmett Johnson Verdict

This comes down to how you look at it and what question you want answered. Different scouts and front offices have different things they are looking for. Singleton has more upside with his speed and size, and because of that, we believe he will be drafted ahead of Johnson. However, Johnson is much less likely to be a bust on the next level because he's better at being a running back and can fit in just about any system. His landing spot won't be nearly as important as Singleton's from a schematic standpoint.

