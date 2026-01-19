2026 NFL Mock Draft Top 10 Picks Featuring Fernando Mendoza & Carnell Tate

The NFL season is winding down, and we are ready to start looking forward to next season by focusing on the 2026 NFL Draft. It may seem a bit early, but it's never too soon to take a look at the draft. This is our 10-pick mock draft for the start of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

This one seems like a foregone conclusion for the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Raiders desperately need quarterback help, and Mendoza is far and away the best option in a weak class for the position.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For now, we have the Jets selecting Reese. That's not to say that some quarterback won't make a great viral throw at the 2026 NFL Combine, and the Jets reach for him. Reese would be a strong pick, which makes us skeptical that the Jets will get this right.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami Hurricanes

Mauigoa has spiked his already sky-high stock throughout the College Football Playoffs. He's the best offensive lineman in the nation and fills a hole that the Cardinals need filled to protect whoever their next franchise quarterback will be.

4. Tennessee Titans: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans are going to do whatever they can to help the 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward excel for their franchise. That plan of attack could start by adding the top wide receiver in the 2026 draft class.

5. New York Giants: OT Spencer Fano, Utah Utes

New York has the pieces on offense with a talented young quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. They could use some help in the secondary, but they are going to want to protect Jaxson Dart as a long-term investment.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

The Browns' biggest issue is by far their passing attack. With no worthwhile quarterback available, they will go with the next best thing, with a top wide receiver. It will at least give whoever they have playing at quarterback in 2026 a fighting chance.

7. Washington Commanders: DE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain is a steal at pick No. 7, and the Commanders will be lucky to get him here if the draft falls this way. They need defensive help, and the best possible outcome is a stud pass rusher.

8. New Orleans Saints: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

There are a lot of directions that the Saints could go, but we have them simply taking the best available player on the board. The Saints could go in just about any direction here other than quarterback.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This is the pick that no one outside of Kansas City wants to see. The Chiefs have been searching for that star running back for years now, and Love could change the entire dynamic of their offense.

10 Cincinnati Bengals: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers

The Bengals have to either go offensive line or defense. We have them taking the top cornerback in the draft. McCoy should be a special player on the next level.

