It is that time of the year: Thanksgiving! A day to spend time with your loved ones, enjoy a great meal, maybe a few cocktails, and watch some football. It's a time to give thanks and be grateful for everything we have. That translates to our foolishly fun game of fantasy football. The following five players are those we thank as we enter the final third of the NFL season.

Jahmyr Gibbs

I have often touted that the first overall pick in a fantasy football draft is the worst pick. You have no option but to be right. Whomever you draft, they must be the No. 1 player in fantasy football; otherwise, you have returned no value.

That is why we thank Gibbs. The No. 1 consensus player in 2026 fantasy football is as advertised. He is currently the top fantasy football player, averaging 28.1 PPR points per game. He is on pace for over 2,500 total yards this season and, quite simply, a total beast.

Chuba Hubbard

Jahmyr Gibbs and Chuba Hubbard have been a cut above pic.twitter.com/BLOo0gAQu1 — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2026

Hubbard is perhaps the greatest bargain in 2026 fantasy football. He was often drafted behind his teammate, the currently injured Jonathan Brooks. His ADP was outside the top 30 running backs, but as we sit here awaiting some delicious turkey, Hubbard is the RB3 in fantasy football.

The Panthers' ball-carrier is outperforming Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker, and James Cook. How could we not be thankful for this phenom? He ranks 4th in PFF Rushing Grade and 5th in EPA per Rushing Attempt, so there isn't a fluke; this is just great football.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba is averaging 3.4 more PPR fantasy points per game than anyone else. His per-game average is 26.3. FantasyData has tracked every season since 2000, and if Smith-Njigba finishes at that per-game average, he will have finished the greatest fantasy season ever by a wide receiver.

While everyone can debate the best receiver in the game... Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and so on, there is only one answer.

Brock Purdy

Purdy had been drafted outside the top-10 quarterbacks in fantasy football. In the current standings, Purdy appears to be the third-best quarterback, scoring 22.5 points per game. He is gunning for the MVP and Super Bowl title.

Especially thankful are 49ers fans. They drafted Trey Lance in the first round, and a year later the 49ers made Purdy 'Mr. Irrelevant.' He is anything but that. Purdy has become a star in the NFL and fantasy football alike.

Jonah Coleman

We are definitely thankful for this season's top waiver wire pickup, Jonah Coleman. He was undrafted in most leagues, but as of Week 11, Coleman is RB11 on a points-per-game basis. The Broncos are also sidelining JK Dobbins, and Coleman is the only backfield option.

From now on, Coleman is a low-end RB1 in fantasy football. I imagine that once January comes and fantasy trends hit our social media feeds, Coleman might show up as a common player on Championship-winning rosters.

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