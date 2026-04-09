5 Key Defensive Stats for Every NFL Team from the 2025 Season
If you want to understand how each NFL defense really performed in 2025, the box score only tells part of the story. These five key stats for every team reveal the strengths, weaknesses, and fantasy implications that shaped the season.
Arizona Cardinals
- Their defense gave up 39 field goals — most in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs were held to just 171 rushing yards — the fewest allowed in the NFL.
- Opposing TEs scored 11 receiving TDs against them — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Opposing TEs caught 107 passes for 1,166 yards — 3rd most catches and 3rd most yards allowed to TEs.
- Their defense allowed the fourth most points (488).
Atlanta Falcons
- They held opposing TEs to just 3 receiving TDs — fewest in the NFL.
- Their pass rush recorded 57 sacks — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Their defense finished with 16 interceptions (6th in the NFL).
- Their pass defense gave up 20 TDs to wide receivers (4th).
- They allowed 401 points, ranking 17th defensively.
Baltimore Ravens
- Opposing QBs completed 402 passes against them — most in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs caught 99 passes for 792 receiving yards — most catches allowed to RBs as receivers.
- Their pass defense surrendered 4,481 passing yards — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Opposing WRs caught 217 passes for 2,891 yards — 2nd most catches and 2nd most yards allowed to WRs.
- They held opposing TEs to just 4 receiving TDs — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
Buffalo Bills
- Opposing RBs scored 18 rushing TDs against them — most allowed in the NFL.
- Their pass defense allowed just 2,894 passing yards — the fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs completed just 277 passes against them — fewest in the NFL.
- They held opposing TEs to just 46 catches for 504 yards — fewest catches and fewest yards allowed to TEs.
- They surrendered 22 rushing touchdowns — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Opposing offenses ran a league low 950 plays and time of possession (7:36:35).
Carolina Panthers
- They recovered 15 fumbles — most in the NFL.
- Their defense managed just 26 sacks — 3rd fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense recorded 14 interceptions (9th in the NFL).
- Their pass defense ranked 14th allowing 3,657 passing yards.
- They allowed 374 points, ranking 15th defensively.
Chicago Bears
- Their defense intercepted 23 passes — most in the NFL.
- Opposing WRs scored 21 receiving TDs against them — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs rushed for 396 yards — 3rd most allowed in the NFL.
- They surrendered 32 passing touchdowns — 3rd most in the NFL.
- Their pass rush recorded 36 sacks (22nd in the NFL).
Cincinnati Bengals
- Their run defense surrendered 2,500 rushing yards — most in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs rushed for 2,177 yards against them — most allowed in the NFL.
- Opposing TEs caught 111 passes for 1,444 yards — most catches and most yards allowed to TEs.
- Opposing TEs scored 16 receiving TDs against them — most in the NFL.
- Opponents averaged 5.2 yards per carry — 2nd most given up in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns
- They held opposing WRs to just 154 catches for 1,855 yards — 3rd fewest catches and fewest yards allowed to WRs.
- Their defense allowed just 5,043 total yards — fewest in the NFL.
- Their pass rush recorded 51 sacks — 3rd most in the NFL.
- They held opposing TEs to just 4 receiving TDs — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs were held to just 214 rushing yards — the 3rd fewest allowed in the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys
- Their defense surrendered 505 points — most in the NFL.
- They surrendered 24 rushing touchdowns — most in the NFL.
- Their pass defense surrendered 4,521 passing yards — most in the NFL.
- Opposing WRs scored 26 receiving TDs against them — most in the NFL.
- Opposing WRs caught 206 passes for 2,897 yards — most yards allowed to WRs.
Denver Broncos
- They allowed just 29 touchdowns — the fewest in the NFL.
- Their pass rush recorded 68 sacks — most in the NFL.
- They held opposing RBs to just 49 catches for 367 receiving yards — fewest catches and 2nd fewest yards allowed to RBs as receivers.
- Their run defense allowed just 1,548 rushing yards — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs gained just 1,217 rushing yards against them — the 2nd fewest allowed in the NFL.
Detroit Lions
- Opposing WRs scored 21 receiving TDs against them — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Their pass rush recorded 49 sacks (4th in the NFL).
- Their defense recorded 13 interceptions (11th in the NFL).
- Their run defense ranked 15th allowing 1,947 rushing yards.
- Their defense allowed 5,974 total yards (19th in the NFL).
Green Bay Packers
- Their pass defense ranked 10th allowing 3,503 passing yards.
- They allowed 360 points, ranking 11th defensively.
- Their defense allowed 5,504 total yards (12th in the NFL).
- Their run defense ranked 18th allowing 2,001 rushing yards.
- Their pass rush recorded 36 sacks (22nd in the NFL).
Houston Texans
- Their defense allowed just 17 field goals — the fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense scored 4 defensive touchdowns — most in the NFL.
- Their defense allowed just 295 points — the 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense allowed just 5,079 total yards — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense intercepted 19 passes — 3rd most in the NFL.
Indianapolis Colts
- Opposing WRs caught 228 passes for 2,861 yards — most catches and 3rd most yards allowed to WRs.
- Their defense gave up 38 field goals — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Opponents averaged just 3.9 yards per carry — 2nd stingiest in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs were held to just 208 rushing yards — 2nd fewest allowed in the NFL.
- Opposing TEs caught 102 passes for 1,186 yards — 2nd most yards allowed to TEs.
- Indy’s defense faced the most plays (1,114).
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Their run defense allowed just 1,449 rushing yards — the fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs gained just 1,166 rushing yards against them — the fewest allowed in the NFL.
- Their defense intercepted 22 passes — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Their defense allowed just 20 field goals — 3rd fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt — 3rd fewest allowed in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs
- They held opposing TEs to just 4 receiving TDs — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- They allowed 337 points, ranking 7th defensively.
- Their pass defense ranked 8th allowing 3,487 passing yards.
- Their defense allowed 5,284 total yards (8th in the NFL).
- Their run defense ranked 9th allowing 1,797 rushing yards.
Miami Dolphins
- Opposing TEs caught 111 passes — most catches allowed to TEs in the NFL.
- Their pass defense ranked 18th allowing 3,920 passing yards.
- Their defense allowed 6,171 total yards (22nd in the NFL).
- They allowed 424 points, ranking 24th defensively.
- Their pass rush recorded 39 sacks (15th in the NFL).
Minnesota Vikings
- They held opposing WRs to just 149 catches — the fewest catches allowed to WRs in the NFL.
- They held opposing RBs to just 333 receiving yards — the fewest yards allowed to RBs as receivers.
- They allowed just 32 touchdowns — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- They recovered 13 fumbles — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Their pass defense allowed just 3,021 passing yards — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
New England Patriots
- Their defense allowed just 18 field goals — the 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- They allowed 330 points, ranking 5th defensively.
- Their run defense ranked 8th allowing 1,793 rushing yards.
- Their pass defense ranked 9th allowing 3,501 passing yards.
- Their defense allowed 5,294 total yards (9th in the NFL).
New Orleans Saints
- Their defense gave up 37 field goals — 3rd most in the NFL.
- They held opposing RBs to just 57 catches for 401 receiving yards — the 3rd fewest catches and the 3rd fewest yards allowed to RBs as receivers.
- Their pass defense ranked 5th allowing 3,336 passing yards.
- Their pass rush recorded 45 sacks (9th in the NFL).
- Their defense allowed 5,386 total yards (11th in the NFL).
New York Giants
- They surrendered 72 touchdowns — most in the NFL.
- Opponents averaged 5.3 yards per carry — the most given up in the NFL.
- Their run defense surrendered 2,470 rushing yards — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs rushed for 2,088 yards against them — 2nd most allowed in the NFL.
- They surrendered 21 rushing touchdowns — 3rd most in the NFL.
New York Jets
- Their defense recorded just 1 interception — the fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs scored 18 rushing TDs against them — most allowed in the NFL.
- They surrendered 36 passing touchdowns — most in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs caught 11 receiving TDs — most allowed to RBs as receivers.
- Their defense surrendered 501 points — 2nd most in the NFL.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Opposing WRs caught 210 passes for 2,503 yards — 3rd most catches allowed to WRs.
- They held opposing TEs to just 69 catches for 656 yards — 3rd fewest catches and 3rd fewest yards allowed to TEs.
- Their pass defense ranked 13th allowing 3,644 passing yards.
- Their defense allowed 5,630 total yards (14th in the NFL).
- Their run defense ranked 17th allowing 1,986 rushing yards.
- The Raiders’ defense was on the field for the most time (9:12:55) in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Opposing QBs rushed for 400 yards against them — most allowed in the NFL.
- They allowed just 14 passing touchdowns — the fewest in the NFL.
- They held opposing WRs to just 6 receiving TDs — fewest in the NFL.
- They held opposing TEs to just 67 catches for 507 yards — 2nd fewest catches and 2nd fewest yards allowed to TEs.
- They held opposing TEs to just 4 receiving TDs — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Their defense scored 4 defensive touchdowns — tied for most in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs scored just 5 rushing TDs against them — fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing TEs scored 11 receiving TDs against them — 2nd most in the NFL.
- They recovered 12 fumbles — 3rd most in the NFL.
- They allowed just 10 rushing touchdowns — 3rd fewest in the NFL.
Los Angeles Chargers
- They recovered just 3 fumbles — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense intercepted 19 passes — 3rd most in the NFL.
- They allowed just 16 passing touchdowns — 3rd fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense allowed just 5,105 total yards — 3rd fewest in the NFL.
- Their pass rush recorded 49 sacks (4th in the NFL).
San Francisco 49ers
- Their defense managed just 20 sacks — fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense recorded just 6 interceptions — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs completed 398 passes against them — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs caught 94 passes for 608 receiving yards — 3rd most catches allowed to RBs as receivers.
- Their run defense ranked 10th allowing 1,833 rushing yards.
Seattle Seahawks
- Their defense allowed just 292 points — the fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense scored 4 defensive touchdowns — tied for most in the NFL.
- Opponents averaged just 3.7 yards per carry — the fewest given up in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs averaged just 6.0 yards per attempt — the fewest allowed in the NFL.
- They allowed just 32 touchdowns — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
Los Angeles Rams
- They allowed just 7 rushing touchdowns — fewest in the NFL.
- Opposing RBs scored just 6 rushing TDs against them — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense recorded 16 interceptions (6th in the NFL).
- Their pass rush recorded 47 sacks (7th in the NFL).
- They allowed 346 points, ranking 9th defensively.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Opposing RBs caught 79 passes for 860 receiving yards — most yards allowed to RBs as receivers.
- Opposing TEs scored 11 receiving TDs against them — 2nd most in the NFL.
- Their run defense ranked 5th allowing 1,718 rushing yards.
- Their defense recorded 13 interceptions (11th in the NFL).
- They allowed 410 points, ranking 20th defensively.
Tennessee Titans
- Opposing RBs scored 18 rushing TDs against them — most allowed in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs averaged 8.2 yards per attempt — most allowed in the NFL.
- Their defense recorded just 6 interceptions — 2nd fewest in the NFL.
- They surrendered 21 rushing touchdowns — 3rd most in the NFL.
- They held opposing RBs to just 57 catches for 460 receiving yards — 3rd fewest catches allowed to RBs as receivers.
Washington Commanders
- They recovered just 2 fumbles — fewest in the NFL.
- Their defense allowed 6,696 total yards — most in the NFL.
- Opposing QBs averaged 7.9 yards per attempt — 2nd most allowed in the NFL.
- Their pass rush recorded 44 sacks (11th in the NFL).
- Their defense recorded 11 interceptions (17th in the NFL).
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With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs