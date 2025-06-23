Fantasy Sports

Can Aaron Rodgers Revive His Fantasy Football Career In Pittsburgh?

Aaron Rodgers joins the Steelers for 2025, aiming to rebound from a down year and offer mid-tier QB2 fantasy football value.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during minicamp at their South Side facility.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during minicamp at their South Side facility. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season, bringing much-needed stability to their offense. After a disappointing stint in New York, Rodgers looks to bounce back in a new system and improve upon his recent statistical decline.

The Steelers finally signed Rodgers for the upcoming 2025 season, giving their offense veteran quarterback stability for at least one year. A trip to New York led to his worst record (5-12) of his career while almost matching his 2022 stats in passing yards (3,897), passing touchdowns (28), and interceptions (11).

In 2022, he had a spike in turnovers (12 interceptions and four fumbles) while setting a career-low in passing yards (3,695) for an entire season of games. His regression was tied to the Packers' decision not to retain Davante Adams and Green Bay's lack of quality receiving talent to replace him. 

Rodgers also had a sharp decline in his touchdowns (26 – 37 in 2021 and 48 in 2020), ranking 13th in quarterback scoring (292.75 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. He threw more than two scores in only one of his 17 starts while failing to deliver an impact game all season.

He passed for over 300 yards only once last season. Rodgers had two touchdowns or more in 10 of his 17 starts while rarely running (22/107) and taking 40 sacks (most since 2018). He fell to 15th in quarterback scoring (308.75 fantasy points), with much better results at home (16 touchdowns and three interceptions). His short passing window resulted in Rodgers gaining only 6.7 yards per pass attempt, on an average of 34.4 passes per game.

Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, Pittsburgh ranked 29th in passing attempts (499), a number that will undoubtedly be higher with Rodgers behind center. He should minimize the damage in turnovers, help DK Metcalf’s value, and have a league-average floor in passing yards and touchdowns. My early thought is a mid-tier QB2 who lacks depth in receiving weapons to be trusted as a fantasy starter for teams looking to cheat the quarterback position.

