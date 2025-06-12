AFC North Fantasy Football Sleepers: Can Shedeur Sanders Dominate 2025?
The AFC North is loaded with proven stars, but a new wave of talent is quietly brewing beneath the surface—ready to deliver serious fantasy football value in 2025. From rookies with clear paths to volume, to second-year breakouts and high-upside handcuffs, this division could be a goldmine for savvy managers willing to take a chance on the next big sleeper.
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders enters the NFL as one of the most intriguing deep sleepers in 2025 fantasy football. After starting his collegiate career with a dominant 23-3 record at Jackson State, Sanders made the leap to Power Five competition with Colorado and continued to produce at an elite level. He threw for over 7,300 yards and 64 touchdowns across his two seasons with the Buffaloes, finishing 2024 with a stellar 74.0% completion rate, 4,134 yards, and a school-record 37 touchdowns. Despite enduring 94 sacks in two years—many due to Colorado’s porous offensive line—he still flashed resilience, poise, and the ability to create off-script plays.
Though not a burner on the ground, Sanders is a mobile pocket passer who can extend plays and convert on key downs with his legs. His chemistry with Heisman-winner Travis Hunter was a major highlight, but his film shows a knack for placing the ball in tight windows and staying cool under pressure. While he’ll need to speed up his processing at the NFL level and adjust to tighter coverage windows, his mental toughness, accuracy, and leadership make him an ideal developmental weapon.
Shedeur Sanders Fantasy Football Outlook:
Cleveland may have landed a steal in Sanders, grabbing him in the fifth round despite his high-level production and pedigree. With Deshaun Watson fading fast and only Dillon Gabriel standing in his way, Sanders has a clear path to playing time. If he flashes this summer, fantasy managers in superflex and deep leagues should keep a close eye—he could emerge as a late-season breakout with dual-threat upside and low-risk, high-reward appeal.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins enters the NFL with a power-packed resume and a game built for fantasy upside, especially in Cleveland’s run-heavy offense. At 6’0” and 220 pounds with 4.48 speed, Judkins mirrors the physical profile of an every-down back, and his collegiate production backs it up—he logged nearly 600 touches over two seasons at Ole Miss, including a dominant freshman campaign (1,567 rushing yards and 17 total scores). After transferring to Ohio State in 2024, Judkins sacrificed volume for wins, helping the Buckeyes to a national title while still racking up 1,221 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 216 touches.
He’s not just a bruiser—Judkins brings a violent running style with cutback vision, open-field creativity, and underrated hands (59 career receptions). He consistently finishes runs with force and shows strong technique in pass protection, which should earn him trust quickly in the Browns' offense. With Deshaun Watson struggling and the team likely leaning on the ground game again, Judkins projects as a focal point in Cleveland’s backfield rotation, especially with Nick Chubb still working his way back and Jerome Ford best suited as a complementary piece.
Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Football Outlook:
Judkins lands in a dream situation as a rookie—he has the skill set to handle a full workload and the scheme to thrive behind a strong offensive line. Projected for 275 touches, 1,300 total yards, double-digit touchdowns, and 25+ receptions, he offers immense value as the RB27 in early drafts. If he seizes the lead role, Judkins could smash expectations and emerge as one of the best sleeper steals of the 2025 fantasy season.
Tahj Brooks, Cincinnati Bengals
After back-to-back productive seasons at Texas Tech—totaling 3,047 rushing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 102 career receptions—Tahj Brooks enters the NFL as a rugged, downhill runner with underrated nuance in his game. Drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Brooks brings a powerful, contact-friendly running style and displays plus vision that allows him to consistently find daylight in tight spaces. While he lacks breakaway speed, his ability to shed tackles and grind out tough yards fits perfectly in a system built around balance and physicality.
Brooks isn’t flashy, but he’s dependable—and that could be critical if Chase Brown goes down. His 575 touches over the past two seasons prove he can handle a workhorse role, and his 102 career receptions—despite a modest 5.3 YPC—give him three-down potential in a pinch.
Tahj Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook:
While Brooks won’t start the year on fantasy radars, he’s a name to circle in deep leagues and dynasty formats as a premium handcuff with volume-driven upside. If Chase Brown misses time, Brooks could step into a 15+ touch-per-game role behind a solid Bengals offensive line, giving him real RB2/flex potential. He’s a deep sleeper with plug-and-play upside in the right scenario.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaleb Johnson enters the NFL with a workhorse profile, coming off a breakout junior season at Iowa that featured 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 6.0 yards per carry. A powerful 6’1”, 225-pound back, Johnson blends patience, vision, and rhythm running to consistently pick up chunk gains and dominate in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
While his straight-line speed (4.57 40-yard dash) isn’t elite, his feel for running lanes and nose for the end zone give him sneaky upside—especially on a Steelers team transitioning away from Najee Harris. Pittsburgh spent a third-round pick on Johnson with the intent to make him their early-down and red zone hammer, setting him up for a major opportunity as a rookie.
Kaleb Johnson Fantasy Football Outlook:
Johnson’s projected 250 touches and short-yardage usage make him a high-floor fantasy sleeper in 2025, especially in standard or half-PPR formats. With 1,200+ yards and 7+ touchdowns well within reach, Johnson has the tools and opportunity to outperform his RB26 ADP and become a weekly flex option with upside.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers quietly delivered back-to-back productive seasons to start his NFL career, including 77 catches and six touchdowns as a rookie, followed by a sophomore leap to 1,059 receiving yards and 19 explosive plays of 20+ yards. Baltimore expanded his role vertically in 2024, and despite some volatility in usage down the stretch, Flowers showcased WR2 upside with five games over 90 receiving yards before a minor knee injury slowed his finish.
Still just scratching the surface, Flowers enters 2025 with a strong rapport with Lamar Jackson, a clearer target share, and the tools to take another leap as the Ravens’ most dynamic receiving weapon. His speed, route polish, and yards-after-catch ability make him an ideal candidate to outperform his WR25 price tag.
Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Outlook:
With natural growth and improved chemistry with Jackson, Flowers has the potential for 80+ receptions, 1,200 yards, and 6+ touchdowns in 2025. He’s a high-upside WR3 with a strong floor and weekly breakout potential—making him a prime sleeper to target in all formats.
Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Likely continues to flash elite playmaking ability when given the opportunity, and his trajectory points sharply upward entering 2025. Despite playing behind Mark Andrews, Likely still set career highs in catches (42), yards (477), and touchdowns (6) last season—delivering five fantasy-viable performances and showing elite efficiency with limited volume. In games where he served as the lead tight end, Likely averaged 13.5 PPR points per game, showcasing top-5 fantasy upside at the position.
Athletically gifted and dangerous after the catch, Likely is more than just a traditional backup—he's a dynamic pass-catching weapon who can thrive in Baltimore’s evolving offense. With Andrews aging and coming off multiple injuries, Likely remains one of the most valuable tight end handcuffs in fantasy football, with standalone appeal in deeper leagues or TE-premium formats.
Isaiah Likely Fantasy Football Outlook:
Currently ranked as the TE19, Likely is a low-cost stash with massive upside. Even in a split role, 50+ catches, 600+ yards, and 5–7 touchdowns are within reach—but if Mark Andrews misses time, Likely instantly becomes a weekly TE1 with league-shifting potential.