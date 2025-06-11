Allen Lazard Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Allen Lazard briefly returned to form in 2024 after a disappointing first season with the New York Jets, posting 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games. However, the midseason arrival of Davante Adams pushed him down the depth chart, and his fantasy value now hinges on opportunity and quarterback chemistry.
Allen Lazard, New York Jets
From 2019 to 2021, Lazard had almost the same output (35/477/3, 33/451/3, and 40/513/8) over 41 games. Green Bay gave him only four targets per week in 2021.
He set career highs in catches (60), receiving yards (788), and targets (100) in 2022 over 15 games. His stats ranked 34th in WR scoring (174.80) in PPR formats while failing to score more than 20.00 fantasy points in any matchup. The Packers had Lazard on the field for 78.9% of their plays.
In his first year in New York, Lazard was a bust (23/311/1 on 49 targets) despite finishing as their WR2. He benefited from his previous experience with Aaron Rodgers last season, leading a rebound in production (37/530/6 over 60 targets) despite missing five games midseason with a chest injury.
Lazard offered starting fantasy stats in six (6/89/2, 3/48/1, 5/58, 4/34/1, 6/114/1, and 4/58) of his first seven matchups (14.46 FPPG). When he returned to health, his opportunity was lost due to the Jets acquiring Davante Adams.
Allen Lazard Fantasy Football Outlook
In April, New York restructured his contract ($2.5 million from $11 million), a sign of a weaker even with him listed as the Jets' WR2 in late spring. His catch rate (46.9%) without Aaron Rodgers should hint at his expected regression in 2025. Lazard should be in the free agent pool in most 12-team redraft formats until his role is more defined later in the summer.