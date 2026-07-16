Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to restructure his contract to keep him with the team this season, and seemingly for the rest of his career, if you believe his agent, Brad Cicala.



"Alvin's goal, and the team's goal, was for him to remain with the Saints and retire a Saint," Cicala said.



Just in: The #Saints and RB Alvin Kamara have agreed to a restructured contract to keep him in New Orleans, per @T_Armstead72 and @nick_underhill.



There had been significant speculation that Kamara could be the odd man out because of his high salary and the team's signing of… pic.twitter.com/deKfkIydLR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 15, 2026

Kamara is expecting to form a split backfield with the recently signed Travis Etienne Jr, who the team gave a four-year, $52 million deal this offseason. It is not completely clear how snaps will be divided. The team also has younger backs Devin Neal and Kendre Miller currently on the roster.



"We've done it here before. I mean, you saw Mark and I, and then you saw Latavius and I, and I think just having two talented backs, it benefits each back," Kamara said. "I don't think you have an issue with defenses focusing on one or the other. It's like you got to try to prepare for both. I mean, it puts them in a dilemma right there ... I think we'll complement each other well. It's two talented dudes."



Fantasy Impact



RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints



You should not be drafting Kamara in fantasy football leagues. Because of this news, his ADP will inevitably rise. We didn't want him before this, and we want him even less now. This is essentially one of the worst-case scenarios. There is no place for Kamara on a young, up-and-coming offense that just paid up for the top free agent running back on the market.



Kamara turns 31 years old this week and hasn't played a full season since his rookie year in 2017, and has seen his production drastically decline. Last year, he played in just 11 games and averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per game and scored just one touchdown. Even as a pass-catcher, he caught just 33 passes and averaged a career-low 5.6 yards per catch. He's not going to get better as he gets older.



RB Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints



This move could cause Etienne's value to dip, and we are willing to buy the dip here. Kamara restructuring does not concern us when it comes to Etienne's fantasy value.

Etienne is going to be the top back in the league, and we fully expect Kamara to miss plenty of time and be ineffective when he's active. There is a chance he could take some PPR value from Etienne, but not anything significant enough for us to drop him in our rankings.

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