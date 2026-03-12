Alvin Kamara's Fantasy Stock Elevates With Potential Trade To Seattle Seahawks

NFL Free Agency has kicked off, and the New Orleans Saints have wasted no time bolstering their rushing attack as the 2026 season approaches. The front office agreed to terms on a deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars running back and No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Travis Etienne Jr. The signing has raised a plethora of questions from fans, as veteran running back Alvin Kamara’s future with the team has been called into question after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign.

Kamara failed to eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his nine-year career, and has headlined copious rumors coming from the Saints’ locker room. Entering his 10th NFL season, the team has shown no signs of parting ways with Kamara, though the five-time Pro Bowler could be moved as a cap casualty, with the team working to bolster its roster from top to bottom.

Monitoring potential suitors in the trade market, the Seattle Seahawks could offer a competitive return for the star running back coming off their Super Bowl victory. Here’s a trade that would send Kamara to the reigning Super Bowl champs:

New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

New Orleans receives 2026 sixth-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick

Seattle receives Alvin Kamara

In the proposed deal, the Saints move off their all-time leading rusher for a pair of day three picks, one of which will take effect for a highly touted 2026 rookie class. The Seahawks make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Kamara in the trade market after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs on opening day of free agency. The team is left with a massive void in the backfield, searching for a pairing alongside former second-round pick Zach Charbonnet.

From a fantasy football perspective, Kamara’s skill set could make for a seamless transition in Seattle’s offense. His receiving prowess will help him carve out a significant role alongside Charbonnet in the backfield, while his efficient rushing production will complement Charbonnet’s hard-nosed style of play. Kamara could present a safety valve for Sam Darnold in the passing game, potentially freeing up the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and A.J. Barner down the field.

Overall, Kamara’s fantasy stock could take a slight hit considering his reduced role in Seattle’s offense, though taking on a lesser snap count could help him remain healthy for the entirety of the season.

Why The Saints Make The Trade

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs upfield in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a down year from Kamara in a lowly Saints offense, the team has found a new franchise back in free agency. Etienne is slated to take over the starting job in 2026 and could take significant snaps from Kamara, considering his ability as a pass-catcher. Opposed to releasing Kamara and eating over $18 million in dead cap money, New Orleans’ front office could take on a pair of solid draft picks and retain that money for free agency.

Why The Seahawks Make The Trade

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The loss of Walker presented a massive void in Seattle’s backfield. The star back took on a vastly expanded role in the playoffs and played arguably his best game in the Super Bowl, helping Seattle’s offense sustain drives against a stout New England defense. Bringing on Kamara allows Charbonnet to step into the leading role while adding a versatile weapon to the backfield, building a complementary tandem to support Darnold and a star-studded passing attack.

