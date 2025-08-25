Amari Cooper, Raiders Agree To One-Year Deal, Is He Worth Drafting in Fantasy?
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Amari Cooper. The wide receiver returns to the Las Vegas Raiders, who picked him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The financial details of the contract are still not known. This transaction occurred just hours after news broke that Jakobi Myers requested a trade out of Las Vegas. Cooper has not participated in training camp or preseason games, but the wide receiver will look to make an immediate impact with his new team.
Fantasy Football Impact of Cooper Joining the Raiders
Cooper will join a wide receiver room that currently includes Jakobi Myers, Tre Tucker, and Brock Bowers. With the news of Myers requesting a trade, Cooper will find himself as one of the top options in the Las Vegas offense. He is easily the most experienced pass catcher in the group with ten NFL seasons under his belt. While he may not be in the prime of his career, the veteran wideout still hauled in 547 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns in limited playing time last year. Look for Amari Cooper or Tre Tucker to step up as the secondary option in the passing game after Brock Bowers.
Pete Carroll, the new head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, was known for a run-heavy offense during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Ashton Jeanty should play a prolific role and receive a high volume of carries for the Raiders this season. In his 2024 campaign at Boise State, the running back totaled 374 carries, 2,601 rushing yards, and 29 rushing touchdowns. While he will now be playing against NFL talent on defense, his fantasy ceiling remains extremely high.
In the passing game, Geno Smith has taken over under center for Las Vegas. Tight end Brock Bowers enters the season as the clear number one option. He looks to build off his historic rookie season in which he amounted 112 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns. With a relatively weak wide receiver room in Las Vegas, the All-Pro tight end is primed for another huge year.