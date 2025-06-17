Andrei Iosivas Poised For Red-Zone Impact In Year 3 With Cincinnati Bengals
With his blend of size, speed, and physicality, Andrei Iosivas made the most of his increased opportunities in 2024, emerging as a reliable red-zone weapon for the Cincinnati Bengals. While he’s still developing as a route runner, his touchdown potential and WR3 role in a pass-heavy offense make him a compelling sleeper in BestBall and DFS formats.
Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals
Iosivas checked the speed (4.43 40-yard dash) and strength (19 bench press reps) boxes at the 2023 NFL Combine. His edge in size (6’3” and 205 lbs.) gave the Bengals another vertical threat with the ability to win some 50/50 balls in the end zone. Iosivas can create wins close to the line of scrimmage against press coverage, which may lead to some quick slant chances in four-wide receiver sets. However, he must refine his route running and demonstrate that his hands can handle the velocity of NFL passes to earn snaps.
Iosivas improved each season for Princeton. His career started with 18 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He set out the following season due to no football games in the Ivy League. Iosivas gained 15.3 yards per catch in college while upping his output in 2021 (41/703/5) and 2022 (66/943/7).
In his rookie season, Iosivas caught 15 of his 25 targets for 116 yards and four touchdowns. All his scores came inside the 10-yard line (three, two, three, and seven yards), showcasing his potential future role for Cincinnati. His best output (5/36/2) came in Week 18.
Last season, Iosivas emerged as the Bengals’ WR3, leading to 36 catches for 479 yards and six touchdowns on 61 targets. He gained 20 yards or more on seven catches. His drops (6) resulted in a lower catch rate (59.0%). Cincinnati gave Iosivas five targets or fewer in all but two games (6 and 7). He scored over 10.00 fantasy points (PPR) in four matchups (2/7/2, 5/52/1, 3/35/1, and 3/53/1).
Andrei Iosivas Fantasy Football Outlook
The injuries to Tee Higgins led to Iosivas having WR2 snaps (892). He was on the field for 78.4% of the Bengals’ plays. His targets won’t stand out in many games, but Joe Burrow will look for him in the end zone. A third year in this offense suggests another baby step in his production, while also making him a sneaky BestBall and DFS play in some matchups.