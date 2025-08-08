Colts QB Anthony Richardson Leaves 2025 Preseason Debut With Ugly Pinky Injury
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has reportedly looked improved during training camp. But his opportunity to prove that in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL preseason was short lived.
Richardson suffered a dislocated pinky injury on the Colts' second drive of the 2025 preseason Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. The injury occurred when Ravens' David Ojabo delievered a hard hit against Richardson on a sack.
Fortunately, the injury isn't too serious. Colts head coach Shane Steichen called Richardson day-to-day after the game. The quarterback is already looking ahead to Week 2 of the preseason.
"I feel like I was doing decent out there, besides that one play right there," Richardson said,via The Washington Post's Mark Maske. "But everything happens for a reason. Still got next game, so I'm not too worried about it."
Colts' Anthony Richardson Doesn't Get Much Opportunity Before Injury in Week 1 of 2025 NFL Preseason
Richardson went 2-for-3 with 21 passing yards prior to the injury. The sack he took on the play where he was injured resulted in an eight-yard loss.
Because of the injury, Richardson's competition for the starting quarterback job, Daniel Jones, received a lot more playing time.
Jones completed 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards. He also took a sack, which resulted in a nine-yard loss.
Jones played the rest of the first half after Richardson's injury. Rookie quarterback Riley Leonard played behind center for the Colts after halftime.
Richardson's injury probably won't impact the Indianapolis quarterback competition. But fantasy managers might be second guessing giving Richardson another shot in re-draft leagues even in 2-quarterback formats.
Richardson can add Thursday's pinky injury to his long list of ailments he's sustained while with the Colts. In his 2023 rookie season, the quarterback sat out 13 games because of a A/C joint sprain in his right shoulder. Last season, he missed games because of back, foot and hip injuries.
The 23-year-old led the Colts to a 6-5 record as a starter last season. But in addition to the injuries, he also briefly lost his starting job via a benching.
The Colts signed Jones to compete this offseason with Richardson in 2025. The competition appears to have helped in practice, as Richardson has performed well in training camp.
But it won't mean much if he can't stay healthy.
Richardson will get his next preseason opportunity in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 16. Kickoff for that contest is 1 pm ET.