Arizona Cardinals Player Projections: MHJ Poised For First 1,000-Yard Season

Breaking down the 2025 fantasy football outlook and projections for key Arizona Cardinals players, including Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and tight end Trey McBride (85) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and tight end Trey McBride (85) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most intriguing teams in 2025 fantasy football, offering a blend of proven veterans and breakout candidates. From Kyler Murray’s dual-threat potential to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s WR1 upside and Trey McBride’s PPR consistency, fantasy managers have plenty to consider when targeting Cardinals in their drafts. Let's take a look at their early projections for the 2025 NFL season.

Editor's Note: Click the image to view all team projections on a spreadsheet.

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Despite six seasons in the NFL, Kyler Murray has hovered around league-average in passing touchdowns (1.4 per game), often leaning too heavily on short throws and rolling out of the pocket to limit the field. His dynamic rushing ability gives him a strong fantasy floor, but managers are still waiting for that electric passing breakout.

Currently going off the board as QB9 in early drafts, Murray needs to find Marvin Harrison Jr.’s ZIP code early and often in Year 2 to unlock his ceiling. With 4,500 combined yards well within reach and a 37-touchdown season (2020) in his rearview mirror, think of Murray as a steady dual-threat option with sneaky top-five upside—once his weapons fully click.

RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

James Conner enters 2025 as a polarizing fantasy pick—RB20 in early drafts—forcing managers to weigh his reliable three-down skill set against looming injury risk. He’s fresh off a career-high workload and averaged 18.5 touches over his first 15 games last season, seeing the field on 56.5% of the team’s snaps.

He turns 30 to start the season, and while his volume is enticing, fantasy titles are rarely won betting on durability alone. Conner falls firmly into my “fade or handcuff” column—if I draft him, Trey Benson is coming with me.

James Conne
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) takes the field before they play the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. enters 2025 with sky-high expectations, but a wide range of outcomes. Ranked as WR15 in early July ADP, he’ll need to hit 240 PPR points (roughly 80/1,000/10) just to return value—no small ask for a second-year wideout with a volatile quarterback.

Still, the upside is undeniable. Harrison’s elite college pedigree and potential WR1 target share make him an ideal WR3 for managers loading up early at the position. Count me intrigued—but it all depends on how the board falls. If he slips a round, I’m pouncing.

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Fantasy production boils down to consistency and explosiveness—and while Trey McBride nails the former, the latter is still a work in progress. Despite 221 career catches, he’s found the end zone just six times, making his 2024 breakout feel a bit incomplete.

He’s the consensus TE2 in early drafts, matching his finish from last season, and with Kyler Murray’s checkdown habits, a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season is well within reach. The big question: does he offer enough touchdown upside to justify a 2/3 turn pick? I’m betting on a scoring bump—and that makes him worth serious consideration as a positional edge.

