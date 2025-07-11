Arizona Cardinals Team Preview: Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride Projections
After two 4-13 seasons, the Arizona Cardinals bumped to an 8-9 record last season, giving them eight missed trips to the postseason over the past nine years. Arizona improved on both sides of the ball in 2024, resulting in a net point improvement of 146 (from -125 in 2023 to +21 in 2024).
Jonathan Gannon returns for his third head coaching season for the Cardinals (12-22), after two years with the Philadelphia Eagles (defensive coordinator). He’s been coaching in the NFL since 2007 (defensive quality control coach for the Falcons).
Arizona brought in Drew Petzing to run their offense in 2023. He spent three seasons in the Cleveland Browns system from 2020 to 2022 while working as the tight ends and quarterbacks coach. His first pro job came as a football operations intern in 2013, also with the Browns. The Cardinals ranked 12th in points scored (400) last season and 11th in yards allowed.
In 2021 and 2022, Nick Rallis worked under Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia as their linebackers coach. He’s been in charge of the Cardinals’ defense over the past two years. His pro coaching career began in 2018 with the Vikings (defensive quality control). Rallis turned 32 in July. His defense climbed to 15th in points allowed (379), 31st in 2022 (449), and 2023 (455). They had a lower finish (21st) in yards allowed.
Arizona Cardinals Offense
Arizona ranked seventh in rushing yards (2,451), with 18 touchdowns, 17 runs of 20 yards or more. They tied for the league lead in 40-yard rushes (7). Their ball carriers averaged 5.3 yards and 27.2 rushes per game.
The Cardinals passed for 3,850 yards (21st) but delivered only 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Their offensive line gave up 30 sacks. Arizona finished seventh in completion rate (68.9) and 16th in yards per pass attempt (7.1).
Arizona Cardinals Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray, ARI
In 2022, Murray had a dull feel over his first seven starts, leading to one winning day (305 combined yards with two touchdowns) and two par outcomes in fantasy points (22.55 and 25.95) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. After an uptick in production in Week 8 (362/3), he missed seven of their next nine games with a hamstring issue and a torn ACL in his left knee. His best value as a runner came over his final five full starts (38/382/1). Murray didn’t have a completion of 40 yards or more while gaining a career-low 6.1 yards per pass attempt.
The Cardinals didn’t get Murray back into the starting lineup until Week 10 in 2023. He ran the ball better than expected (44/244/3) over his eight games, considering his recovery from knee surgery. Murray scored between 20.00 and 27.00 fantasy points in six of his eight starts despite offering only one positive outcome passing the ball (232/3). He gained 6.7 yards per pass attempt. His 2023 stats, projected over 17 games, would have ranked him sixth at quarterback.
Murray finished 10th in fantasy points (350.75) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. He posted three impact games (325/3, 287/3, and 264/4), with all three games coming at home. His best success passing came in Week 8 (307/2) and Week 17 (321/1). Murray ran the ball well (7.3 yards per carry), resulting in his highest output (78/572/5) since 2020. Over the past three seasons (36 games), he only had four completions of 40 yards or more, which was an area of strength earlier in his career (24 in 2019 and 2020).
Fantasy Outlook: Over his six seasons in the NFL, Murray has underachieved in passing touchdowns (1.4 per game), putting him in the league average area in passing production. He tends to the dink-and-dunk pass on too many plays, while many times closing off half the field by rolling out to a sideline. His ability to run raises his fantasy bar, but the fantasy market wants more explosive passing plays.
In early July, Murray comes off the board as the ninth-ranked quarterback. He must get the memo on the zip code to reach Marvin Harrison more often in his sophomore campaign in the league. About 4,500 combined yards should be his floor, and Murray has a 37-touchdown season in his rear-view mirror (2020). Think steady with upside, until his secondary receiving corps develops.
Clayton Tune, ARI
Over five seasons in college, Tune passed for 11,996 yards with 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He was also active in the run game (412/1,256/15). In his senior year, Tune gained 4,618 combined yards with 45 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His production rushing the ball peaked in 2022 (128/544/2).
Tune’s mechanics need improvement to enhance his accuracy under duress and in motion. He can read defenses, but his arm doesn’t always have the fire to win in tight coverage.
The Cardinals had him on the field for 60 snaps in his rookie season, leading to 92 combined yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Arizona gave him 31 snaps in 2024 (2-for-2 with eight passing yards plus seven kneel downs for -4 yards).
Other Options: Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals Running Backs
Over the past two seasons, the Cardinals’ running backs have run the ball well (4.9 and 5.0 yards per carry) while seeing small increases in rushes (378), rushing yards (1,883), and touchdowns (13) in 2024. They made more significant plays (7.8) catching the ball, giving them a three-year high in receiving yards (645).
James Conner, ARI
In 2021, in a split role for the Cardinals, Conner gained only 3.7 yards per rush, with three of his 202 carries gaining 20 yards or more. He made the best of his opportunity by scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, Conner looked more explosive (10.1 yards per catch) with an exceptional catch rate (94.9).
Most of his success catching the ball came over four matchups (5/77/1, 5/37, 9/94, and 6/41/1) over the second half of the year. Conner gained over 60 yards in only five contests in the run game. His best value rushing the ball came from Week 9 to Week 13 (72/272/4).
He finished 19th in running back scoring (201.20) in PPR formats while playing 13 games in 2022. A rib issue knocked him out of action for three weeks early in the year, and in Week 18, he suffered a shin injury. From Week 10 to Week 17, Conner delivered seven productive games (23.60, 13.40, 22.00, 23.40, 18.10, 25.00, and 14.00 fantasy points). He rushed for over 100 yards in one matchup (25/120 with three catches for 20 yards and one score).
Conner had his best season rushing the ball in 2023. He gained an impressive 5.0 yards per carry, with 11 runs of 20 yards or more. His success over 13 games led to his first season with more than 1,000 rushing yards (208/1,040/7). Conner missed four weeks midseason with a right knee injury.
His best value came over his final five games:
- 25/105/2
- 14/86/1 with three catches for three yards
- 112 combined yards with one score and five catches
- 26/128/2 with one catch
- 204 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches.
Over this span, Arizona gave him 23.4 touches per game. He finished 18th in running back scoring (201.50) in PPR formats.
Despite bringing the injury tag into 2024, after missing eight games over the previous two seasons, Conner played in a career-high 16 games, along with new highs in carries (236), rushing yards (1,094), and total touches (283). His success led to the 11th-ranked running back season (254.80 fantasy points), with four games (22.30, 22.20, 30.80, and 26.60) with 20.00+ fantasy points. Three of these outcomes came from Week 14 to Week 16, when fantasy championships were on the line.
Unfortunately, Conner left Week 17 after 12 plays due to another knee issue, costing him the final game of the season.
Fantasy Outlook: This draft season, drafters must decide if Conner is a value or a trap based on his favorable running back ranking (20th) in early July. His ability to be on the field on all three downs with a reasonable floor in scoring will certainly look inviting. I can’t predict when a player will get hurt, but avoiding injury risk is a critical part of winning in fantasy sports.
Conner comes off a career year with his highest workload. He’ll start 2025 at age 30. I’m putting him in my fade column, or at the very least, handcuffing him with Trey Benson. The Cardinals had Conner on the field for 56.5% of the plays last year, and he averaged 18.5 touches over his first 15 games.
Trey Benson, ARI
Over his final two seasons at Florida State, Benson gained 2,267 combined yards, 24 touchdowns, and 33 catches over 343 touches. He gained 6.1 yards per rush and 11.2 yards per catch. In 2023, Benson rushed for more than 100 yards only once (11/200/2) while averaging only 12 touches. He gained 80 of his 227 receiving yards on a scoring play against Wake Forest.
His freshman season with Oregon ended before the season started with a right knee injury. The Cardinals secured their future lead running back in the third round of the 2024 Draft.
Benson is a between-the-tackles runner with the wiggle and power to make defenders miss in tight quarters. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, showing his ability to finish runs over the long field if given daylight at the second level of the defense. His role and opportunity point to workhorse upside at the next level. Bensen will get plenty of chances at the goal line, with a reasonable floor catching the ball. His vision must improve, and his speed is more built up than sudden. Benson should handle himself in pass protection.
Arizona had him on the field for 13 games in his rookie season (no snaps in Week 5 while missing the final three games with an ankle injury). His only two playable games came in Week 9 (8/37/1 with one catch for 18 yards) and Week 10 (10/62 with two catches for 25 yards). The Cardinals gave Bensen five touches or fewer in eight matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: Despite his dismal appearance, Bensen finished with 350 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches on 69 touches. He gained 5.1 yards per chance. This draft season, Bensen is the 44th-ranked running back, with a high ceiling if James Conner has an injury. My kind of running back target, and it will be reflected in his projections this season.
Other Options: Emari Demercado, Michael Carter, DeeJay Dallas, Zonovan Knight
Arizona Cardinals Wide Receivers
Even with a potential stud wide receiver added in the first round of last year’s draft, the Cardinals’ wide receivers had further regression in their stats. They set three-year lows in catches (154), receiving yards (1,859), and targets (250). They only had 41.2% of the team’s completions and 48% of their receiving yards.
Marvin Harrison, ARI
Over the past two seasons at Ohio State, Harrison caught 144 passes for 2,532 yards and 29 touchdowns on 236 targets, with similar stats in both years (77/1,295/14 and 67/1,237/15). He gained more than 100 yards in 15 matchups (7/184/3, 6/102/2, 7/131/3, 10/185, 7/135/1, 7/120/1, 5/106/2, 7/160/2, 5/126/1, 8/163/1, 6/105/1, 11/162/1, 6/123/2, 7/149/2, and 5/118/1). Harrison averaged 17.2 yards per catch in 2022 and 2023.
Everything listed in his stats over the past two seasons in college showcases his impact value expected in the NFL. He brings elite size (6’3” and 210 lbs.) and hands that point to a difference-maker player from his first game with Arizona. His route running will create wins all over the field, while he will own a significant edge in scoring in the red zone.
Arizona drafted Harrison with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the hopes of locking down the next elite wide receiver over the next decade. His skill set paints him as a foundation WR1 in the realm of Larry Fitzgerald, Brandon Marshall, and Andre Johnson.
In 2024, Harrison was the ninth wide receiver selected in PPR leagues, but he ended up finishing 30th in fantasy points (197.50). His underachievement was tied to his low catch rate (53.4%) while ranking 21st in targets (118).
Harrison gained over 100 yards in two games (4/130/2 and 6/111/1) while scoring mid-teen fantasy points in six other matchups (17.40, 15.50, 16.40, 17.00, 15.60, and 17.30). In essence, he was a losing fantasy option 50% of the time. Harrison checked the scoring (8 TDs) and big-play (14.3 YPC) boxes.
Fantasy Outlook: I expect Harrison to have a much wider range in his ADP this season that will be impacted by his success this summer and the coach-speak out of Arizona. Should the fantasy market buy into last season's hype? He ranks 15th at wide receiver in early July, requiring him to score 240.00 fantasy points (80/1,000/10) in PPR format to reach par.
Interesting dilemma, as Harrison’s next step seems reasonable based on his college career and expected NFL destination. Depending on draft flow, he should be an edge at WR3 for a wide receiver strong approach, especially if Harrison slides beyond his expected price point. Call me interested, but I also need to know my comparison before knowing whether to fight him or finesse another round.
Michael Wilson, ARI
With their second pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cardinals invested in Wilson. He came with a physical profile (6’2” and 215 lbs.) while gaining his edge with strength over speed (4.58 40-yard dash). His strike came from a short resume in college and a weakness in defeating press coverage. Wilson has a decent floor in route running while playing at full throttle on most plays. His hands don’t project to be an edge.
After flashing in 2019 (56/672/5 on 84 targets) for Stanford, Wilson only played 14 more games over the next three seasons (64/911/5 on 95 targets). His highlight game (6/176/2) in 2022 came against Washington. Wilson's missed time was due to a pair of foot injuries.
In his rookie season, he caught 38 of his 58 targets for 565 yards and three touchdowns over 13 games. His best fantasy value came in three matchups (7/76/2, 4/35/1, and 6/95). Wilson missed four weeks due to neck and shoulder issues. The Cardinals had him on the field for 62.6% of their snaps. He gained 14.9 yards per catch (seven receptions of 20 yards or more).
Arizona featured Wilson closer to the line of scrimmage (11.7 YPC – 14.9 in 2023) last season. He upped his catches (47) and targets (71) while finishing with a minimal change in fantasy points (125.50 – PPR). Wilson posted six mid-teen scores (8/64, 5/78, 2/21/1, 5/31/1, 5/55, and 2/57/1). Unfortunately, he had three catches or fewer in 11 matchups. His season ended in Week 18 due to a hamstring injury.
Fantasy Outlook: With a high-volume pass-catching tight end and a rising stud wide receiver, Wilson will fight for the leftover targets behind the running back position. For further growth, he needs to attempt more passes or finish more drives with passing scores. My starting point is a 55/650/5 season, with a chance to shine in a couple of games.
Zay Jones, ARI
Jones parleyed a 47/546/1 season with the Raiders to a cool $24 million for three seasons with the Jaguars in 2022. He came into the NFL in 2017 after being selected by the Bills in the second round. After a progression year in 2018 (56/652/7), Jones barely had an opportunity with Buffalo and Las Vegas over the next two seasons (27/216 and 14/154/1). To his credit, he worked hard to gain reps and playing time, which was evident in his final five games of 2021 (6/67, 6/50, 8/120, 5/27, and 5/61/1 on 43 targets).
In 2022, Jones set career-highs in catches (82), receiving yards (823), and targets (121). His best value came in five matchups (10/85/1, 11/145, 8/77/1, 6/109/3, and 8/74/1), leading to him finishing 26th in wide receiver scoring (198.40) in PPR formats.
After a productive game in Week 1 (5/55/1) in 2023, Jones was pretty much worthless over the following eight games due to sitting out six contests with a knee injury. The Jaguars gave him a floor of five catches in his final four games (5/78, 5/29, 5/59, and 6/47) on 39 combined targets, but Jones missed another pair of games with a hamstring issue.
The NFL suspended Jones for the first five games last year due to an off-the-field issue. The Cardinals had him on the field for 257 plays over 11 games, leading to only eight catches for 84 yards and 11 targets, half of which came in Week 18 (4/46). Arizona signed him to a one-year deal for $4.4 million.
Fantasy Outlook: Jones will compete for the WR3 role for the Cardinals while doing most of his work out of the slot. He’ll be found in the free-agent pool until Jones earns playable snaps and targets for Arizona. At best, a bye week or short-term injury cover if his stats support a playable opportunity.
Greg Dortch, ARI
Over two seasons at Wake Forest, Dortch caught 142 of his 204 passes for 1,829 yards and 17 touchdowns. His highlight season came in 2018 (89/1,098/8). He is an undersized wide receiver (5’7” and 175 Lbs.).
Dortch proved to be a valuable asset for Arizona as injury cover for Rondale Moore in 2022. He delivered three productive weeks (7/63, 4/55/1, and 9/80) to start the season. Over the next seven weeks, the Cardinals only looked his way six times, leading to five catches for 23 yards and one score. Dortch played well in two other matchups (9/103 and 10/123) after Week 10.
Arizona gave him WR4 snaps in 2023, leading to 24 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets. Dortch offered starting flex snaps in four games (6/76, 3/27/1, 2/45/1, and 7/82). His opportunity rose to WR3 (37/342/3 on 50 targets) last season, but he scored double-digit fantasy points in only two contests (6/47 and 4/47/2).
Fantasy Outlook: Over the past few seasons with Kyle Murray at quarterback, a possession receiver off the bench can surprise in some games, but they will be challenging to time. Dortch will try to hold off Zay Jones for targets in this offense.
Other Options: Simi Fehoko, Xavier Weaver, Andre Baccellia
Arizona Cardinals Tight Ends
Trey McBride’s development has pushed Arizona’s tight end position to an elite area over the last two seasons. After an excellent tight end output in 2023 (118/1,106/4 on 160 targets), the Cardinals pushed the position to an even higher level last year (137/1,355/4 on 178 targets). Their tight ends accounted for 36.6% of the team’s receptions (most in the NFL). Despite their growth, there is still more upside in yards per catch (9.9) and touchdowns 94).
Trey McBride, ARI
In his final season in college, McBride finished with 90 catches for 1,121 yards on 134 targets, but he only scored one touchdown. Over the previous two seasons, over 16 combined games, McBride had 67 catches for 890 yards and eight scores on 88 targets (76.1% catch rate). His 2021 season started with three active games (13/116, 8/114/1, and 9/109) while maintaining a floor of six catches in 11 of his 12 starts.
Despite needing some work on his blocking techniques, McBride brought a feel of a power tight end with good hands. He worked the short areas of the field, but his overall speed limited his ceiling in the deep passing game. McBride can make plays with his feet in space, and his strength does create some missed tackles. His route running was in the right place to start his NFL career.
In his rookie season of relief of Zach Ertz, McBride caught 29 of his 39 targets for 265 yards and one score. His best stats came in Week 15 (4/55) and Week 17 (7/78/1).
The coin toss of Zach Ertz and McBride in the fantasy market in 2023 landed on the younger option at tight end for the Cardinals. After a relatively quiet first seven games (15/170 on 21 targets), McBride moved into the starting lineup in Week 8, leading to an impact showing (10/95/1). He caught 66 of his 85 targets over his final 10 matchups for 655 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by three other impact games (8/131, 8/89/1, and 10/102). McBride had a floor of six catches in seven of his final 10 starts.
His second-half success from the previous year translated into a monster tight end season (111/1,146/2 on 147 targets) for McBride in 2024. He continued to come up short in touchdowns (2) and big plays (10.3 YPC). His first touchdown in 2024 came in Week 17.
McBride was the second-best tight end (249.80 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Over his final 10 starts (78/824/2 on 102 targets – 17.86 FPPG), he scored over 15.00 fantasy points in six matchups (9/124, 12/133, 12/96, 9/87, 12/123/1, and 7/65/1). He missed Week 4 due to a concussion.
Fantasy Outlook: When building a fantasy starting lineup, the two most important factors should be consistency and explosiveness. McBride checks the first box, but to excel in the second area, he must reach paydirt at a higher rate. Over his 49 games and 221 catches, reaching the endzone has only happened six times (12.2% chance per game, and 2.7% of his catches resulted in a touchdown).
This draft season, McBride is the second tight end selected, matching his final ranking from 2024. His floor is 100 catches and 1,000 yards, mainly due to Kyler Murray’s willingness to take what the defense gives him on many plays. A fantasy drafter must decide if he offers enough of an edge at tight end to select at the 2/3 turn from an early draft position. I’m expecting a bump in touchdowns this year.
Other Options: Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins, Josiah Deguara
Arizona Cardinals Kicker
Chad Rylald, ARI
Over two seasons at Eastern Michigan and Maryland, Ryland developed into a top-tier kicker. He made 38 of his 45 field goals (84.4%) while missing one of his 87 extra-point tries. The Patriots added him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping he would win their kicking job this year.
New England gave him 17 starts, but splitting the uprights beyond 30 yards was a challenge (12-for-21 – 57.1%). As a result, Ryland was on the unemployment kicking line early in 2024.
The Cardinals turned to him in Week 5 due to an injury to Matt Prater. He responded with his best kicking season (28-for-32) of his career at any level. Over two seasons in the NFL, Ryland has made 50 of his 52 extra points, while going 6-for-8 from 50 yards or more.
Fantasy Outlook: Arizona had 34 field goal tries last season while scoring 42 touchdowns. Ryland projects to be a waiver wire kicker who should offer matchup value this year.
Arizona Cardinals Defense
The Cardinals’ defense finished 20th against the run (2,149) in 2024, with rushers gaining 4.6 yards per carry. They gave up 18 scores on the ground and 12 runs of 20 yards or more.
Arizona allowed 3,930 passing yards (13th). Quarterbacks only had 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Their defensive line had 41 sacks.