Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyler Murray & More
The Arizona Cardinals start their training camp this week, and the team has a lot of work to do. Although they surprisingly finished with an 8 - 9 record last season, the offense looked disjointed with their QB Kyler Murray returning from injury. As they head into training camp, these are the top storylines to watch in Arizona.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr.: Boom Or Bust?
Harrison entered the league last year as an all-time great wide receiver prospect when the team selected him fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He didn't have a bad rookie season, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, but he also certainly didn't live up to expectations. While you can argue that perhaps our expectations weren't fair, there are also a lot of things you can point to that caused him to underachieve that weren't a lack of talent or ability.
The coaching staff did not seem to use him to his greatest strengths, and his quarterback didn't look his way nearly as often as he could have, even when Harrison Jr had the advantage on a route. This offseason, Harrison Jr bulked up and came back in incredible shape. Now we have to watch and see if the team learned from their mistakes and utilize him properly in order to get him the ball as early and often as they should.
2. James Conner Leads The The Running Back Room
With James Conner now 30 years old and still never having completed a full NFL season without injury, the fantasy community continues to wait for the team to begin its transition away from the aging running back. Trey Benson was a popular late-round fantasy pick last year in his rookie season, and he'll be a popular handcuff again this season. With that said, despite missing a game last year, Conner is coming off one of the healthiest and most efficient seasons of his career in 2024.
Still, there is a chance that this team decides to get Benson more reps and start working him into the offense even when Conner is healthy. Conner will be the lead, but it makes all the sense in the world to try to cut down his reps to keep him healthy. However, the Arizona offensive coaching staff hasn't always shown that they are willing to do the things that seem like common sense to everyone else.
3. Kyler Murray Poised For Breakout?
Murray has always seemingly had all the tools to be great, but has never quite put them all together like we'd hope to see. It feels like he still hasn't quite reached his full potential. There have been rumors about his personality and work ethic, as well as concerns about his 5'10, 207-pound frame. To this point in his career, he peaked in his sophomore season in 2020 and did not continue to ascend as expected.
Now that he gets to have a fully healthy offseason, we want to see him put in the work and have a fantastic training camp. If he comes in ready to work and gets on the same page with his stars like Harrison Jr and Trey McBride, he has a shot to become the superstar we all expected him to become five years ago.