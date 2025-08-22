Ashton Jeanty Inspired Fantasy Football Team Names
The NFL regular season is right around the corner, meaning fantasy football drafts — and mock drafts — are happening as each day passes.
There are many fun aspects of fantasy football. Some of which often change year-over-year, such as team names. They give individual rosters a unique identity and can significantly impact the fun and engagement of a league.
Team names that’re clever or funny aren’t necessary, but oftentimes foster a more competitive and active fantasy football community. One popular way to come up with creative names is by drawing inspiration from star players on one’s team.
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty is a top option at running back on fantasy football teams this season. By nature, the rookie has also been a target for many fantasy team names. Jeanty currently has a consensus average draft position (ADP) of 10.5 across all platforms in PPR redraft leagues, according to FantasyPros.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Boise State won the Maxwell Award and finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2024. He led the nation with 2601 rushing yards that season to go along with 29 rushing TDs, a mark that ranked second nationally.
Here’s a list of Jeanty-inspired team names to individualize your team and surprise league mates:
Lights, Camera, Ashton!
A play on the Hollywood phrase “lights, camera, action.”
Full Metal Jeanty
Inspired by the 1987 war/action film “Full Metal Jacket.”
Ashton Powers
Based on the “Austin Powers” movie series.
The Jeanty Giant
Wordplay on the phrase, gentle giant.
Ladies & Jeantymen
A twist on the phrase, ladies and gentlemen.
The Ashtonishing X-Men
inspired by the Marvel comic series “The Astonishing X-Men.”
Last Ashton Hero
Based on the movie “Last Action Hero.”
Jeanty From The Block
A nod to Jennifer Lopez’s song “Jenny from the Block.”
I Dream Of Jeanty
A play on the classic TV show “I Dream of Jeannie.”
Jeanty And Juice
Inspired by the slang term, gin and juice, popularized by Snoop Dogg, for which he has a song named after.
Jeanty On The Spot
Based on the phrase, Johnny on the spot, meaning ready and reliable.
Class Ashton Lawsuit
A play on the legal term, class action lawsuit.
An Officer & A Jeantyman
Inspired by the film “An Officer and a Gentleman.”
Jeanty In A Bottle
A nod to Christina Aguilera’s hit song “Genie in a Bottle.”
The Jeanty Grind
A play on the term, the daily grind.