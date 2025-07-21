Atlanta Falcons 2025 Training Camp Preview: Will Michael Penix Jr. Elevate Drake London And Kyle Pitts?
The Atlanta Falcons will take the field for training camp this week as they look to build off a promising 2024 campaign. This looks like a team with a bright future, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding this team. These are the storylines to watch at training camp in Atlanta.
1. Is Michael Penix Jr. Ready To Be The Fulltime Starter?
Penix heads into his second NFL training camp locked in as the starter. In his three starts at the end of last season, he flashed the upside that made him the eighth overall pick, but also looked like a rookie at times. This summer, we want to see his development as a quarterback.
We all saw his arm talent as a thrower; that should not be a concern. However, he does need to continue to develop and go through his progressions to take his game to the next level. It will be interesting to see if he begins to take that next step after getting some NFL experience under his belt in 2024.
2. Can Drake London Finish As A Top-5 Wide Receiver?
London was targeted at a ridiculous pace last season once Penix Jr took over the starting role. In the final three games of the season, he was targeted 39 times, including 31 targets in the last two games. While that seems to be unsustainable, it will be interesting to see how heavily London is favored over the rest of the targets in the offense this summer.
There is a possibility that London sees one of, if not the largest, target shares in the league this season with Penix Jr under center for a full season. Coming off a 100 catch, 1,271 yard, and nine touchdown season in which he was targeted 158 times, London can take his game to the next level in 2025 if the end of last season was a glimpse into his future with Penix Jr under center.
3. What's The Deal With TE Kyle Pitts
This seems to be Pitts's last chance with any fantasy owners who haven't already given up on the once elite prospect. Once viewed as maybe the greatest tight end prospect to ever enter the NFL, Pitts has relentlessly disappointed fantasy owners. Even his 1,000-yard rookie season was a bit of a disappointment due to the fact that he only caught one TD.
Since then, he's been an unreliable, below-average fantasy option who rarely scores TDs and busts far more often than delivers. Some are still expecting him to put everything together and have that breakout season. Maybe Penix Jr will be the answer, despite that not being the case in our small sample size last season. We don't have a whole lot of hope for Pitts, but surely there are a lot of fantasy owners who will be following him closely in camp, hoping to hear that he is being featured in the offense and looks great.