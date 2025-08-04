Fantasy Sports

Atlanta Falcons Team Preview: Kyle Pitts Breakout Season, Drake London PPR Machine

Get the 2025 fantasy football outlook for the Atlanta Falcons, including breakout potential for Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts' sleeper buzz, and concerns around rookie QB Michael Penix.

Shawn Childs

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) congratulates tight end Kyle Pitts (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) congratulates tight end Kyle Pitts (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Falcons offer a mix of high-upside talent and fantasy question marks heading into the 2025 season. From Bijan Robinson’s elite RB1 status to the uncertainty under center with Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins, fantasy managers must tread carefully while targeting this offense.

Not Ready For Primetime

Michael Penix, Quarterback

Penix has a lot to prove before I consider him even as a backup fantasy quarterback. He’s started three games in the NFL at age 25 while having multiple injuries on his college resume. His rookie stats (58.1% completion rate with 775 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions) don’t scream starting NFL quarterback.

Penix shined in his final two seasons in college, helped by being sacked only 19 times. In addition, the Falcons want to run the ball, and he offers almost no fantasy value with his legs. If Penix struggles to win games early in the year, Kirk Cousins has plenty of experience, and he could steal his job back.

Foundation Beast

Bijan Robinson, Running Back

Robinson gave his supporters a tidal wave of fantasy points (272.1 – PPR) over his last 12 starts in 2024. He averaged an impressive 23.3 touches with explosive scoring (14 TDs) and a high floor in catches (43). His profile is built on consistency while waiting for the Falcons’ overall offense to develop to reach an explosive ceiling in some matchups. Robinson fits the workhorse running back profile (361 touches), with value in three areas – yards, catches, and scoring.

Post-Hype Sleeper

Kyle Pitts, Tight End

For someone reading the tea leaves out of Falcons’ camp, Pitts has a chance to be a fantasy thing in 2025. His summer reports have been positive, and Atlanta hinted that his route running this year may align more with wide receivers. Pitts painted a high floor in his rookie season (68/1,026/1), followed by underperformance over the next three years. Some of which was due to his recovery from a significant knee injury. As the 15th tight end drafted in August, he is priced where his upside outweighs his downside by a wide margin. Giddy Up!

Trusted Asset

Drake London, Wide Receiver

The development of London, paired with Bijan Robinson, had tones of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in the Falcons’ offense. By this, I mean that they accounted for a higher percentage of their team’s offense, making them dependable assets.

As I’m not sold on Michael Penix, I had to check to see how London fared with him behind center over his three starts (5/59, 7/106, and 10/187/2). The latter was the best showing of his career. At age 24, he has the tools to be a perennial 100-catch wide receiver with over 1,000 yards and a run at 10+ touchdowns. London will be drafted as a top 10 wide receiver in 2025.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL