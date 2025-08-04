Atlanta Falcons Team Preview: Kyle Pitts Breakout Season, Drake London PPR Machine
The Atlanta Falcons offer a mix of high-upside talent and fantasy question marks heading into the 2025 season. From Bijan Robinson’s elite RB1 status to the uncertainty under center with Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins, fantasy managers must tread carefully while targeting this offense.
Not Ready For Primetime
Michael Penix, Quarterback
Penix has a lot to prove before I consider him even as a backup fantasy quarterback. He’s started three games in the NFL at age 25 while having multiple injuries on his college resume. His rookie stats (58.1% completion rate with 775 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions) don’t scream starting NFL quarterback.
Penix shined in his final two seasons in college, helped by being sacked only 19 times. In addition, the Falcons want to run the ball, and he offers almost no fantasy value with his legs. If Penix struggles to win games early in the year, Kirk Cousins has plenty of experience, and he could steal his job back.
Foundation Beast
Bijan Robinson, Running Back
Robinson gave his supporters a tidal wave of fantasy points (272.1 – PPR) over his last 12 starts in 2024. He averaged an impressive 23.3 touches with explosive scoring (14 TDs) and a high floor in catches (43). His profile is built on consistency while waiting for the Falcons’ overall offense to develop to reach an explosive ceiling in some matchups. Robinson fits the workhorse running back profile (361 touches), with value in three areas – yards, catches, and scoring.
Post-Hype Sleeper
Kyle Pitts, Tight End
For someone reading the tea leaves out of Falcons’ camp, Pitts has a chance to be a fantasy thing in 2025. His summer reports have been positive, and Atlanta hinted that his route running this year may align more with wide receivers. Pitts painted a high floor in his rookie season (68/1,026/1), followed by underperformance over the next three years. Some of which was due to his recovery from a significant knee injury. As the 15th tight end drafted in August, he is priced where his upside outweighs his downside by a wide margin. Giddy Up!
Trusted Asset
Drake London, Wide Receiver
The development of London, paired with Bijan Robinson, had tones of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in the Falcons’ offense. By this, I mean that they accounted for a higher percentage of their team’s offense, making them dependable assets.
As I’m not sold on Michael Penix, I had to check to see how London fared with him behind center over his three starts (5/59, 7/106, and 10/187/2). The latter was the best showing of his career. At age 24, he has the tools to be a perennial 100-catch wide receiver with over 1,000 yards and a run at 10+ touchdowns. London will be drafted as a top 10 wide receiver in 2025.