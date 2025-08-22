Noah Gray And 3 More Backup Tight Ends with Top-10 Fantasy Football Upside
In certain fantasy football league formats, especially those with deep rosters, dynasty setups, and best ball leagues, selecting a late-round tight end with potential to eventually start can be a smart move. While some players at the position may begin the season as reserves, a few could take on more significant roles as the year progresses.
Kansas City Chiefs: Noah Gray
Travis Kelce remains the primary option in Kansas City, however, entering his 13th season, the future Hall of Famer may begin to show signs of age. While he continues to be productive, his dominant, stat-stuffing campaigns are a few years in the past, and his last two seasons have been solid but unspectacular.
Noah Gray, now in his fifth season, recorded 40 receptions on 49 targets for 437 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Should Kelce miss time or see a reduced snap count, Gray could be a fantastic dynasty league stash and an excellent best ball pairing for Kelce drafters. He’s also a fine late-round pick even for managers who don’t roster Kelce in best ball formats. Gray currently has an average draft position (ADP) of 289.
Baltimore Ravens: Isaiah Likely
Despite Mark Andrews being the clear No. 1 tight end in Baltimore, Isaiah Likely has steadily developed over his three-year career. Even with Andrews playing all 17 games last season, Likely still produced 42 receptions on 58 targets for 477 yards and six touchdowns.
Although Likely suffered a foot injury earlier this summer, there’s a chance he’ll be ready for Week 1. With Andrews turning 30 in September, Likely could take on a larger role once fully healthy, making him a strong dynasty stash and a deep-league, low-risk, high-reward pick.
Notably, Andrews’ snap count has declined steadily since Likely entered the picture, dropping to 83%, 70%, and 61% over the past three seasons. That trend could continue once Likely heals. His current ADP is 187, which would likely be higher if he were at full health.
Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet
The Bears selected Colston Loveland early in the first round of April’s NFL Draft, putting Kmet’s future in question and making him a potential trade candidate. However, Kmet has been remarkably consistent over the last four seasons, averaging 57.5 receptions, 587.3 receiving yards, and 4.3 touchdowns during that span.
In 2023, Kmet finished as a top-10 fantasy tight end, recording 73 receptions on 90 targets for 719 yards and six touchdowns. Over his last two seasons, he has caught an impressive 83.8% of his targets.
With the addition of Loveland and rookie wideout Luther Burden III, the Bears now have multiple pass-catching options behind Kmet, increasing the likelihood of a trade. Should he land with a tight end–needy team, his fantasy value could spike immediately. His current ADP is 272.
Cleveland Browns: Harold Fannin Jr.
Incumbent Browns tight end David Njoku is entering his ninth season and is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he missed six games. Cleveland invested a third-round pick in Harold Fannin Jr., a highly productive pass-catching tight end from Bowling Green, where he posted a remarkable 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final college season.
Given Njoku’s age and injury history, paired with Fannin’s strong route-running and slot potential, the rookie could compete for snaps right away and is an intriguing dynasty stash. He could become an instant red-zone threat and serves as a smart best ball handcuff to Njoku. Fannin currently carries an ADP of 294.