Bad News About Bucky Irving Could Revive Kenny Gainwell's Fantasy Football Value
Fantasy owners of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving just got some news that they probably aren't going to be happy to hear. Today, Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said that Irving "is on a bit of a pitch count due to the longevity of the season."
No fantasy owner wants to hear that about their starting running back. Especially after such a strong start to the season. Irving owners have been thrilled by the lack of usage of Kenny Gainwell to start the season, but it sounds like that could all be changing soon.
Fantasy Impact
RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After two weeks, Irving is currently a fantasy RB1 and is the RB11 overall. Fantasy owners were down on him during draft season, but so far, he has far exceeded expectations.
In Week 1, he played on 61% of the team's offensive snaps and carried the ball eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown, while catching all seven of his targets for 48 yards.
Then, in Week 2, his snap count went up to 78%. His carries also climbed, with him carrying the ball 17 times for 89 yards and catching all four of his targets for one yard.
It's not completely clear if he has already seen his touches limited or if he's going to be limited in the future. If the first two weeks are what they are considering "a bit of a pitch count," then there isn't much to worry about. However, if the plan is cut back on what we've already seen, then it could become an issue.
RB Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After a breakout season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, it's safe to say that it's been a disappointing start to 2026. Through two weeks, he has carried the ball just seven times for 25 yards and caught four of five targets for eight yards. It's the disparity in the passing game between Irving and Gainwell that has been the most surprising. Gainwell is an outstanding pass-catching option.
What Robinson said could be a hint that the team plans to get Gainwell more involved moving forward. It would make sense. He is too good to sign and then just leave on the bench after how productive he has proven he can be.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21