Baker Mayfield’s Contract Dispute Sparks Debate Among Fantasy Football Managers in 2026

In the NFL, money talks. As of right now, the only thing Baker Mayfield is hearing is radio static.

As the Buccaneers’ gunslinger navigates an uncertain offseason, he enters 2026 with all the motivation he could possibly need. Could fantasy football managers benefit along the way?

Baker Mayfield’s 2026 Contract Struggles

Mayfield is currently entering the final season of his 3-year, $100 million contract with Tampa Bay. And, while both sides have expressed interest in keeping him around long-term, no formal agreement has been reached. As a result, there is a strong possibility the veteran quarterback could enter next season playing for a new contract.

“Obviously, yes, I would love to have a long-term deal done, but they know my deadline: As soon as training camp starts, we're not doing any contract stuff. It's all ball," Mayfield told ESPN’s Jenna Laine . "It's not up to me when that gets done by. So hopefully before that. If not, still going to have a good year."

Fortunately for Mayfield, playing under pressure is nothing new.

The Buccaneers’ signal-caller has often delivered some of his best performances when at a crossroads with his next deal. With another contract potentially on the line, managers have every reason to believe that it could once again turn into high fantasy value.

Baker Mayfield’s History of Prove-It Deals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

To say the least, Baker Mayfield had a mediocre 2022 season.

The quarterback totaled 2,163 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, ultimately finishing the year as QB29 . For the 61.7% of fantasy managers who rostered him that year, the return on investment was essentially nonexistent. So, it made sense that Tampa Bay opted for a 1-year, $4 million “prove-it” deal to give Mayfield one final chance to establish himself as the team’s long-term answer.

By the end of 2023, it was obvious that the Buccaneers and fantasy managers had gotten a bargain.

Mayfield, in his contract year, went on an absolute tear to secure his future in Tampa Bay. Registering 4,044 yards, 29 total touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, he shot up fantasy boards to finish the year as QB10 overall. He jumped from just 10.8 fantasy points per game in 2022 to 16.7 in 2023, cementing his place as both a reliable NFL starter and a fantasy asset.

Baker Mayfield is seeking $65M a year in his new contract, per @RichJohnsonNFL pic.twitter.com/LHxWiCSU5P — Football Crave (@FootballCravee) June 5, 2026

And, for those in dynasty leagues, he only kept getting better.

After logging a multi-year deal as a result of his 2023 season, Mayfield turned it up a notch for 2024. He continued climbing the fantasy ladder to finish as that year’s QB4 , notching 44 total touchdowns to accompany his 4,500 passing yards. He also averaged 22.5 fantasy points per game, tying him with Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow for third place.

Mayfield’s track record now sets the stage for 2026, where he will once again enter the season potentially playing for both his financial and NFL future. But, if history is any indicator, this is music to fantasy managers’ ears.

Baker Mayfield 2026 Fantasy Outlook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

There are a few weeks to go until Mayfield’s claimed extension deadline is to hit. However, with both sides seemingly still far apart on a deal, the situation has begun to sink into familiar territory for Tampa Bay’s main guy.

For fantasy managers, that’s where everything falls into place. As of now, Mayfield is projected as QB16 across many draft boards. Yet, he has already shown he can elevate his play when his future is in question. Thus, another season without long-term security signals another season of potentially high fantasy production. With the draft board permitting, it would be a wise idea to at least look into picking him up.

If the past is any indication, betting against a contract-hungry Mayfield is a bold and typically unfavorable strategy. Now in a system he is familiar with, he enters 2026 with both a strong floor and a clear motivation to outperform his draft-day expectations.