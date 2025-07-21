Baltimore Ravens 2025 Training Camp: Mark Andrews’ Decline, Keaton Mitchell’s Rise
The Baltimore Ravens were a legitimate Super Bowl contender last season and could have very well won it all if not for tight end Mark Andrews' inability to properly grip a football. This year, the team is on a mission to get to and win a championship. That journey starts this week at training camp. These are the storylines to watch for this summer in Baltimore.
1. Will Isaiah Likely Leapfrog Mark Andrews On The Depth Chart?
Andrews looked like he was declining last season, but a lot of his early-season shortcomings were chalked up to injuries caused by a car accident last August. He'll be 30 years old in early September and has become more touchdown-dependent over the past two seasons. Following his horrific playoff performance against the Buffalo Bills, in which he cost the Ravens their season with a massive fumble and terrible drop, the general manager was non-committal about bringing Andrews back. All of those things understandably have opened the door for questions regarding whether this is the year the team transitions from Andrews to the younger and more athletic Isaiah Likely.
Last year, we saw him bookend his season with two outstanding performances. In Week 1, as the starter, he made waves catching nine of his 12 targets for 111 yards and a TD. Then, in the playoffs against the Bills, while Andrews was letting the season slip through his fingers, Likely was catching four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Likely has flashed time and time again throughout his young career in Baltimore, and a lot of fantasy owners want to see how great he can be when given the opportunity to be the man. We could see that process begin as soon as this week.
2. Keaton Mitchell Is On The Rise
Derrick Henry is still a superstar and is the undisputed lead back in Baltimore; however, Keaton Mitchell should not be overlooked as a potential breakout star this season. Even with Henry dominating carries, Mitchell is explosive enough to still have a fantasy impact if he returns to his rookie season form before tearing his ACL in 2023. As a rookie, the dynamic back averaged 8.4 yards per carry and looked incredible. There are a lot of paths for him to become a breakout star this season.
As great as Henry is, he is still 31 years old with 2,579 career touches. While he is simply built differently than normal humans, we can't just assume he'll dominate forever. He is also a very game-script dependent running back who thrives when his team is winning, but does historically allow other backs to get on the field when his team is losing. John Harbaugh has also shown that he will use multiple backs in different situations when he has the guys for those roles. If Mitchell looks great in training camp, no one should be shocked if he becomes a fantasy factor in 2025.
3. Will DeAndre Hopkins Eat Into Zay Flowers' Target Share?
With DeAndre Hopkins now in Baltimore, fantasy owners want to see how Lamar Jackson distributes his targets when throwing to his wide receivers. Ravens' wideouts generally lack overall value, and adding Hopkins further muddies the waters, even with him not being the star he once was.
His presence in an offense that already heavily favors the rushing attack and utilizes the tight ends, brings into question the upside of Zay Flowers and significantly drops the value of Rashod Bateman. We have to see how this offense looks with Hopkins on the outside. As of now, it's tough to even be sure who is going to be on the field and when, let alone figure out how the targets will shake out.