Baltimore Ravens Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
John Harbaugh enters his 18th season as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He has a 172-104 record with 12 playoff appearances, highlighted by a Super Bowl title in 2012. Unfortunately, a return to the championship game has been elusive despite winning their division four times over the past seven years. Baltimore has a 25-9 record in 2023 and 2024.
The Ravens offense will be in Todd Monken’s hands again this year. He took over the job in 2023, helping Baltimore finish third (483) and fourth (518) in scoring while also leading the league in offensive yards last season. Monken held the same position with Tampa Bay (2016 to 2018) and Cleveland (2019), followed by a successful run over three years for the Georgia Bulldogs (two national championships).
Zack Orr took over the Ravens’ defensive coordinator job last season after working as their linebackers coach in 2022 and 2023. He is a former player with five other years of coaching experience. Baltimore finished ninth in points allowed (361) and 10th in yards allowed.
Baltimore Ravens Offense
Baltimore led the NFL in rushing yards (3,189) last year while gaining an impressive 5.8 yards per carry. They had 29 runs of 20 yards or more, with seven plays reaching the 40-yard mark. Surprisingly, the Ravens didn’t hold the same edge in rushing scores (21 – sixth).
Their passing offense surged in touchdowns (41) while having a league low in interceptions (4). Despite averaging only 28.1 passes, Baltimore ranked eighth in passing yards (4,189), thanks to gaining 8.8 yards per pass attempt and a league high 14 completions of 40 yards or more. Their offensive line allowed 24 sacks.
Baltimore Ravens Quarterbacks
Lamar Jackson, BAL
The Ravens’ offense clicked on all cylinders last season, leading to a career year by Jackson. He set career highs in completions (316), pass attempts (474), passing yards (4,172), and passing touchdowns (41). His season ended with 5,087 combined yards and 45 scores, leading to the top ranking at quarterback in fantasy points (481.10) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
Jackson has a floor of three touchdowns in nine of his 17 starts while scoring over 30.00 fantasy points in five matchups (37.90, 38.25, 35.80, 40.00, and 31.10), with four of those outcomes coming on the road. In his two down days, he scored 17.95 and 19.85 fantasy points, giving a high mark in consistency. Jackson passed for over 300 yards in two games (348/4 and 323/1).
He continues to offer an edge in the run game (139/915/4). Jackson comes off his top stats in completions over 20 (56) and 40 (14) yards, giving him two consecutive years with an edge in yards per pass attempt (8.0 and 8.8).
Fantasy Outlook: The structure of the Ravens’ offense is exciting again heading into 2025. Derrick Henry helped create a beast run game while also helping the passing game spacing. Rashod Bateman’s development helped their passing game, and Baltimore’s ability to finish drives with touchdowns via the air in the red zone.
This year, I could see a pullback in passing touchdowns due to more success rushing the ball in close. Jackson ranks second at quarterback, and he should be a fun ride again in 2025. Let’s go with 4,500 combined yards with 35 touchdowns as his starting floor.
Other Options: Cooper Rush, Devin Leary
Baltimore Ravens Running Backs
Over the past two seasons, Baltimore scored 46 running back touchdowns, showcasing their value in the red zone. Their backs gained 2,899 combined yards in 2024 with a three-year top in receiving production (65/626/6).
Derrick Henry, BAL
The Titans tapered back Henry’s snaps (53.1%) in 2023 to get Tyjae Spears on the field more often. They finished the same number of plays (558). Henry still touched the ball 308 times, leading to 1,381 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 28 catches.
Over the previous four seasons, he gained 40 yards or more on 16 plays. Henry finished ninth in running back fantasy points (247.20) in PPR formats, scoring over 20.00 fantasy points in five matchups (24.40, 20.60, 25.00, 21.50, and 21.30).
At age 30, Henry continues his ride to the NFL Hall of Fame. Baltimore gave him 344 touches (20.2 per game), leading to 2,114 combined yards with 18 touchdowns and 19 catches. He finished fourth in running back scoring (305.80) in PPR formats. Henry scored two touchdowns in six of his 19 starts while scoring over 30.00 fantasy points in four matchups (35.90, 30.40, 30.10, and 30.60). He had a floor of 20.00 fantasy points in five other matchups. His only poor game came in Week 15 (14/67).
Baltimore gave Henry 20 touches or more in 10 contests, six of which came over the Ravens’ final eight games. After three down seasons in yards per rush (4.3, 4.4, and 4.2), he set a career-high (5.9) in 2024, highlighted by 19 runs of 20 yards or more (five carries gained at least 40 yards).
Henry is tied with Jim Brown in rushing touchdowns (106 – 6th), with his next step being Walter Payton (110 touchdowns). He trails LaDainian Tomlinson (145) by 39 touchdowns for second place behind Emmitt Smith (164).
Fantasy Outlook: The Ravens gave Henry a two-year extension for $30 million in May, showing their confidence in his game. He brings a workhorse profile, with five seasons of more than 300 touches over the past six years. With a healthy season, 2,000+ yards is well within reach, and Henry could turn in a special touchdown season (25+). He ranks sixth at running back in the early draft season.
Justice Hill, BAL
Over his first three seasons with the Ravens, Hill gained 795 combined yards with two touchdowns and 25 catches on 144 touches. He missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles while failing to capitalize on his opportunity the following season (49/262 with 12 catches for 58 yards).
Baltimore gave Hill their RB2 opportunity in 2023, leading to 112 touches for 593 combined yards with four touchdowns and 28 catches. The Ravens had him on the field for 40.8% of their plays. He scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in only three games (12.90, 13.50, and 22.20).
The arrival of Derrick Henry didn’t change Hill’s value (127.30 and 110.30 fantasy points) or role last season. He gained 611 combined yards while setting career highs in catches (42), receiving yards (383), and receiving touchdowns (3). His best fantasy value came in Week 4 (21.60), Week 7 (13.80), Week 12 (14.20), and Week 15 (17.80).
Fantasy Outlook: Game score was a big factor in Hill’s role and opportunity in 2024. His best stats came when the Ravens were chasing on the scoreboard or in a mop-up closing role. If Derrick Henry has an injury, Baltimore won’t feature him in the run game. Hill was in the field for 37.6% of their plays last season. At best, a bye week or short-term injury cover in fantasy leagues.
Keaton Mitchell, BAL
The Ravens added Mitchell as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He played well over his final two seasons at East Carolina, leading to 375 rushes for 2,584 yards and 23 touchdowns with help in the passing game (22/253/1 and 27/252/1). Mitchell is undersized (5’8” and 180 lbs.) with electric speed (4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL combine).
Over eight games with Baltimore in his rookie season, he gained 489 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches on 56 touches. Mitchell teased in Week 9 (9/134/1) while gaining at least 60 yards in four other matchups. The Ravens gave him at least 10 touches in four games. His season ended in late December with a torn ACL in his left knee. He missed the start of 2023 with hamstring and shoulder issues.
His slow recovery from his knee injury led to Mitchell only touching the ball 16 times last season, leading to 58 combined yards with one catch. Baltimore had him on the field for only 36 plays.
Fantasy Outlook: The Ravens should give Mitchell more chances this year, but his ceiling and opportunity will remain low. He doesn’t have the skill set in pass protection to earn a third-down role, making him only a change-of-pace closing runner with no fantasy value on draft day.
Other Options: Rasheen Ali, Marcus Major, Sone Ntoh
Baltimore Ravens Wide Receivers
When reviewing the Ravens’ 2024 wide receiver stats, a fantasy drafter will only see one bright spot (17 touchdowns). They had a slight gain in yards (2,282) from 2023 (2,216) despite catching 38 fewer passes. The change in their offensive structure led to a sharp improvement in their yards per catch (15.5). Baltimore finished last season with two wideouts ranking 25th and 40th in fantasy points.
Zay Flowers, BAL
Flowers gained 914 combined yards in his rookie season with six touchdowns and 77 catches. His catch rate (71.3) graded well despite six drops and some errant passes by Lamar Jackson when they weren’t on the same page. Flowers finished as a WR3 (207.00 fantasy points) in PPR formats, with his best five games (5/62/2, 6/60/1, 9/72/1, 3/106/1, and 5/115/1) coming over his final seven starts. The Ravens gave him double-digit targets in five matchups.
Last season, Flowers was used much deeper downfield (14.3 yards per catch – 11.1 in 2023), leading to a career-high in receiving yards (1,059) and catches of 20 yards or more (19). Baltimore gave him eight more targets while playing one more game. His catch rate (63.8) had regression, which was expected due to the increased depth of his pass patterns.
Baltimore featured Flowers in five (7/91/1, 7/111, 9/132, 7/115, and 5/127/2) of their first nine games. Unfortunately, he had also had three empty outings (3/23, 1/10, and 1/30). Over his final eight starts, the Ravens gave him only 49 targets (6.1 per game), leading to a sharp decline in fantasy points (75.40 – PPR). Flowers’s only game of value over this span came in Week 16 (5/103). He left the final game of the season after 14 plays due to a knee injury that cost him the rest of the year.
Fantasy Outlook: With a possession-type profile and questionable value in scoring, Flowers must offer consistency to help fantasy teams. He finished last season ranked 25th in fantasy points (209.80) while scoring over 10.00 fantasy points in 11 of his 17 games. His 2025 draft ranking in late May matches his final stats last year. Flowers's natural progression should be 80+ catches for 1,200 yards with between five and seven scores, making him a slight value this season.
Rashod Bateman, BAL
Bateman missed the first five games in his rookie season with a groin issue. He finished the season with WR2 snaps for Baltimore. His best value came in six starts (3/80, 5/52, 6/80, 7/103, 4/26/1, and 7/58) while averaging 5.7 targets per game.
In 2022, the fantasy world had high hopes for him after Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. After two progression games (2/59/1 and 4/108/1), Bateman finished the season with only nine more catches for 118 yards due to a left sprained foot that required surgery in early November.
At no point in 2023 did Bateman showcase his previous talent in college. He had more than three catches in only one game, averaging 3.5 targets. After his first 34 games, Bateman has 93 catches for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns on 152 targets.
Last season, Bateman started to show his draft talent. Baltimore used him in the deep passing game (16.8 yards per catch, 11 catches of 20 yards or more, and four catches over 40 yards). He scored nine touchdowns plus two more in the playoffs.
His best fantasy value came in five games (4/121/1, 6/54/1, 3/80/2, 5/76/1, and 4/66/1). Bateman only had two games with more than four catches, and the Ravens gave him five targets or fewer in 16 of his 19 matchups, putting a premium on his scoring to earn playable fantasy value.
Fantasy Outlook: Bateman would have much more fantasy value on a different team with many more passing attempts. I like his ability to get open in the middle of the field in the red zone, along with his value in the deep passing game. I don’t believe last year was a fluke, and his draft price point should be favorable (WR6). Next step: 60 catches for 800 yards and about seven touchdowns, suggesting a buying opportunity.
DeAndre Hopkins, BAL
In his first year with Tennessee, Hopkins caught 75 of his 137 targets (54.7%) for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. He gained 40 yards or more on four receptions (only one in 2021 and 2022). His top production came in three games (8/140, 4/128/3, and 7/124/1). Hopkins scored fewer than 10.00 points in PPR formats in seven of his 17 starts. Hopkins ranked 13th in wide receiver targets but 22nd in fantasy points (223.60).
He played his way off the Titans last year, leading to a trade to Kansas City. Hopkins finished with 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns on 80 targets. His best two games came in Week 3 (6/73/1) and Week 9 (8/86/2). Unfortunately, he failed to be a factor in the Chiefs’ offense over his final six games (14/109/1 on 22 targets).
Fantasy Outlook: Hopkins gives the Ravens a reliable chain-mover with potential value in the scoring. He won’t have many targets, and age (33) isn’t on his side. Hopkins needs 87 catches and 1,381 yards to rank in the top 10 all-time in both categories. His home will be the waiver wire this draft season.
Devontez Walker, BAL
When given a free run in the deep passing game, Walker has speed to burn. On the downside, his game lacks depth in route running, and he struggles to regain his stride if slowed down on his pass play. Walker must prove he can win against physical defenders off the line of scrimmage.
Over three seasons, Walker caught 104 passes for 1,744 yards and 19 touchdowns between Kent State and North Carolina, averaging 16.8 yards per catch. His best output came in 2022 (58/921/11).
Fantasy Outlook: Baltimore will again use Walker as a one-dimensional deep threat, with a questionable opportunity for week-to-week. Last year, he scored a touchdown on his only catch (20 yards) in 2024.
Other Options: Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester, Anthony Miller
Baltimore Ravens Tight Ends
The tight end position remained active last season while leading the NFL in touchdowns (18). They accounted for one-third of the Ravens’ catches and 31% of their receiving yards. Their edge in scoring led to Baltimore’s tight ends ranking first in fantasy points (342.10) in PPR formats.
Mark Andrews, BAL
After missing Week 1 in 2023 with a quad issue, Andrews had 41 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns over 55 targets, leading to 15.59 FPPG in PPR formats. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 11 that required surgery, pretty much ending his season (Andrews had two catches for 15 yards in the postseason). Over his previous 25 games, Andrews averaged 12.92 FPPG (17.71 in 2021).
The role and opportunity for Andrews had a sharp decline last season. Over his 17 games, he averaged only 4.1 targets while being a massive disappointment over his first four games (2/14, 4/51, 0/0, and 0/0 on nine combined targets). The Ravens featured Isaiah Likely in Week 1 (9/111/1 on 12 targets), but Baltimore struggled to get the ball to their tight ends over the following three weeks (10/141 on 15 targets), with the latter two games resulting from a dominating rushing attack and only 34 pass attempts.
Over his final 12 games in the regular season, Andrews made the best of his opportunity by scoring 11 times while catching 45 of his 55 targets (81.8%) for 553 yards. He finished sixth in tight end scoring (188.80) in PPR formats despite never gaining over 70 yards or catching more than six passes in a game. Baltimore had him on the field for 61.7% of their plays. Andrews had TE2 snaps in seven games.
Fantasy Outlook: This draft season, Andrews falls into the dilemma category due to 35.0% of his fantasy scoring in 2024 coming from touchdowns. He’ll turn 30 in early September while trying to hold the developing Isaiah Likely. In late May, Andrews is the eighth tight end drafted with a much more favorable ADP. The Ravens feature their tight ends, especially at the goal line, and they should be a high-scoring team again in 2025. I’ll consider him a 60-catch guy with 700 yards and a floor of seven touchdowns over 17 games.
Isaiah Likely, BAL
In 2022, the Ravens added him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after he progressed over four seasons in college (12/106/5, 32/431/5, 30/601/5, and 59/912/12).
Likely shined in the preseason (4/44 and 8/100/1) in his rookie year, showcasing his potential. Baltimore gave him limited snaps over the first seven weeks (10/104 on 18 targets). He flashed in Week 8 (6/77/1) after Mark Andrews left with an injury. His next shining moment came in Week 18 (8/103 on 13 targets) when Baltimore rested Andrews to prepare him for the postseason. In between, Likely had 12 catches for 89 yards and two scores on 22 targets.
Likely had shorter production (30/411/5 over 40 targets) than expected in 2023. He had 23 catches for 356 yards and six scores on 31 targets (13.5 FPPG) over seven games when given a starting opportunity. Likely averaged only 4.4 targets over this span.
Last year, Baltimore played the first game of the NFL season against the Chiefs. Likely turned in a dominating performance (9/111/1) despite having TEs snaps for the Ravens. His success drove his fantasy value in any draft after that game, making him a poor investment.
Baltimore had him on the field for 733 plays compared to 768 by Mark Andrews. His only other fantasy playable games came in Week 5 (3/13/2), Week 11 (4/75), Week 13 (5/38/1), Week 16 (3/29/1), and Week 20 (4/73/1). After receiving 12 targets in the opening games, the Ravens gave Likely five targets or fewer in 16 of his following 17 matchups. He finished 17th in tight end scoring (124.70 – PPR) despite scoring fewer than 5.00 fantasy points in eight games, including two no-catch outcomes.
Fantasy Outlook: Likely comes off career highs in catches (42), receiving yards (477), and touchdowns (6). His fantasy direction is up, but Baltimore needs to throw more balls to the tight end position to help his value, something they did in 2022 (204 tight end targets).
Likely is a great handcuff tight end due to his fair draft value (ranked 19th in late May), and his high ceiling if Mark Andrews were to miss any time. Possible 50 catches for 600 yards with five to seven touchdowns, even in a split role.
Charlie Kolar, BAL
Kolar had an active role in Iowa State’s offense over three seasons (51/6977, 44/591/6, and 62/756/6), setting the stage for further growth in the NFL. He had one game with 100 receiving yards each year (6/100, 6/131, and 12/152/1). In 2021, Kolar had four catches or more in 11 of his 12 starts.
In his senior year at Cincinnati, he had 45 catches for 722 yards and eight touchdowns with minimal chances over his first two seasons (1/3 and 13/150/2). Kolar offers size (6’6” and 260 lbs.) while owning plus hands. He matches up well vs. man coverage with an understanding of how to find soft spots in zones. Kolar does his pregame work and wants to improve as a player. I expected him to be a threat all over the field with the strength to break tackles. His next step is improving as a blocker.
Three seasons into his pro career, Kolar only has 20 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets. His best showing came in Week 5 (3/64/1) in 2024. Baltimore had him on the field for 285 plays last year.
Fantasy Outlook: Without an injury, Kolar will have minimal opportunity in snaps and targets. He falls into the unknown commodity category with the resume and talent to surprise if given a bump in chances. A forearm injury last November cost him four games.
Other Options: Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Sam Pitz
Baltimore Ravens Kicker
For the first time since 2012, the Ravens will have an open kicking competition after moving on from Justin Tucker. Last year, Baltimore scored 65 touchdowns while creating 30 field goal attempts. Tucker finished 12th in fantasy points (150.30).
Tyler Loop, BAL
The Ravens drafted Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Over four seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, he made 83.8% of his 80 field goal chances and all but two of his 128 extra point tries. His leg shined from 50 yards or more (8-for-13), with most of the damage coming in 2024 (6-for-9). Loop did have some issues from 40 to 49 yards in his career (14-for-20).
Fantasy Outlook: The summer reports on Loop have been positive, putting him in a position to win Baltimore’s kicking job. The Ravens' kicker will have plenty of scoring chances, but the increase in touchdowns does lower their fantasy ceiling. John Hoyland will compete for the job with Loop. If Baltimore’s winning kicker makes all his chances this summer, he is worth a fantasy investment.
Baltimore Defense
Baltimore led the NFL in rushing defense (383/1,361) last season, but they did give up 12 touchdowns. Only three carries reach the 20-yard mark (league low).
On the downside, the Ravens allowed the second-most passing yards (4,468), with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. They sometimes offset this shortfall by ranking second in sacks (54). Receivers gained 20 yards or more on 58 plays. Game score led to 625 pass attempts (third most) against them.