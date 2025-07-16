Best Ball Fantasy Football 2025: Top Value Picks At Every Position By ADP
Best ball leagues are all about maximizing upside. Your lineup is automatically set to maximize your points, and there are no waivers, trades, or adjustments throughout the season. You want to find those boom-or-bust value picks who will give you those huge week-winning games. These are the top best ball value picks at each position based on their current ADP.
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
ADP: QB16 113 Overall
Maye has all the tools to be a high-upside quarterback this season. He combines a cannon of an arm with rushing upside. The Patriots' offense is also now loaded with explosive young players who will likely be inconsistent, but make big plays. This will give you the perfect combination of a potential QB1 who also has big blowup weeks, even if he lacks consistency. There were other options at quarterback as well. A guy like Anthony Richardson makes sense, but we wanted to avoid a guy who may not even be a starter. You can't score fantasy points if you're not on the field, no matter how athletic you are.
RB Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: RB71 217 Overall
Before suffering a serious knee injury as a rookie in 2023 that cost him the rest of that season and pretty much ruined his 2024, Mitchell was one of the most explosive young backs in the league. He was on the same type of trajectory as a De'Von Achane or Chase Brown during their 2023 rookie campaign. In eight games, he averaged 8.4 yards per carry. This year, he is expected to be back at full health and serve as the complementary back to Derrick Henry in Baltimore. While he's not going to take the starting job from a healthy Henry, he will have monster performances every couple of weeks. His big-play ability and third-down role will lead to huge weeks. If the 31-year-old Henry, who has carried the ball 2,355 times in the NFL, were to ever get injured, the sky could be the limit for Mitchell.
WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
ADP: WR54 125 Overall
Shaheed is the definition of a best ball player. He's a big-play threat with inconsistent quarterback play on a team that is expected to be trailing in almost every game. Last season, he played six games if you exclude the game he got injured in early. In four of those games, he totaled 19 receptions for 338 yards and three TDs, with a catch of at least 25 yards in every game. In the other two games, he totaled one catch for 11 yards. In his career, he has scored a total of 11 TDs, the shortest one went for 39 yards. This man makes big plays and should be on every best ball team you can possibly get him on.
TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
ADP: TE22 171 Overall
Gesicki is going to be the third option on what will likely be the most prolific passing offense in the NFL in both volume and production. His production may not be consistent, but he's going to put up massive games. We also saw him thrive last season when Tee Higgins missed time. Higgins has chronic hamstring issues and is as close to a lock to miss some games as any player in the league. Over the past two seasons, he has missed 10 games and hasn't played a full season since his rookie year, 2020, when he saw a lower usage rate. When you draft Gesicki, you are banking on the best situation for a pass-catcher in the league and that's the kind of bet you should be making in best ball leagues.