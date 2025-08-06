The Best Possible Picks for Every Round of Your Fantasy Football Draft
In fantasy football, it is important to go into every season with a solid draft strategy so you aren't stuck at a Waffle House for 24 hours in February. A good strategy is making sure you are drafting players at their proper value and not reaching. We created a list of the best players to draft in each round to prevent you from scrambling on draft day.
1st round: Ja'Marr Chase ADP: 1st overall, WR1
The consensus 1st overall pick in fantasy football. Last season, Chase finished as the WR1 with 276 fantasy points. There's no reason to think things will be any different this season, as Chase and his college QB Joe Burrow will look to continue their success with the Bengals.
2nd round: Brock Bowers ADP: 16th overall, TE1
As a rookie, Bowers finished with 150.7 fantasy points in standard formats. This was second only to 49ers Tight End George Kittle, who had 158.6. Entering his second season, Bowers will look to take another leap forward with new head coach Pete Carroll and new QB Geno Smith.
3rd round: Jaxon Smith-Njigba ADP: 29th overall, WR13
Last season, JSN finished with 153 total fantasy points. He did this while competing for targets with former teammate DK Metcalf, who finished with 125.2. Now that Metcalf is gone, JSN is the clear WR1 target for new QB Sam Darnold.
4th round: Dk Metcalf ADP: 50th overall, WR23
Metcalf was traded to the Steelers in the offseason and will be Aaron Rodgers' new WR1. After a down year by his standards in 2024, he will look to bounce back with the help of catching passes from a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a change of scenery.
5th round: Tetairoa Mcmillan ADP: 56th overall, WR 25
The rookie was the first WR of the board at 8th overall in the 2025 NFL draft. He experienced a ton of success at the University of Arizona with 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns across 3 seasons. He's the clear WR 1 target for QB Bryce Young and offers great value.
6th round: Tony Pollard ADP: 70th overall, HB 28
Tony Pollard finished last season as RB 22 with 159.7 fantasy points. He pairs up with this year's first overall pick Cam Ward. Pollard should be a very reliable veteran presence for the Titans' young signal-caller, as he's rushed for 1000 yards in the last 3 seasons.
7th round: Travis Etienne Jr ADP: 86th Overall, RB 33
Etienne had a down season as the Jaguars' rushing attack became a committee, with Tank Bigsby competing with him for carries. Etienne is clearly the best running back on the team, and his receiving ability makes him a dual threat. He's only one season removed from an RB3 finish and will look to return to form this season.
8th Round: Najee Harris ADP: 98th Overall, HB 36
Harris switched teams this offseason to join a Chargers team that is known to rush the football at a high rate with head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harris is the clear RB1 after JK Dobbins walked in free agency. Harris should continue to see success as he's rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last 4 seasons.
9th Round: Tyler Warren ADP: 109th Overall, TE 11
Arguably the best value in the entire draft, Tyler Warren saw plenty of success in college. Many are comparing him to Brock Bowers, who was a fantasy football revelation a year ago. It's hard not to take a chance on his value this late in the draft with limited options at tight end.
10th Round: Drake Maye ADP: 128th Overall, QB 16
Drake Maye finally has a WR 1 in newly acquired WR Stefon Diggs. He also has a new coach in Mike Vrabel. The dual-threat QB should continue to use both his arm and legs to propel himself for a potential Top 10 QB finish.
Players To Target in Later Rounds
Bhayshul Tuten 137th overall, RB 48
Tuten was drafted in the 4th round, 104th overall, in this year's draft. Since the Jaguars may use a committee approach this season, it will be important to see how Liam Cohen uses his backs throughout the season.
Luther Burden III 145th overall, WR57
Luther Burden was drafted in the second round, 39th overall, in the 2025 NFL draft. He holds a ton of upside entering a Ben Johnson-coached offense and should see plenty of opportunities for fantasy points as a rookie.
Cam Ward 165th overall, QB 25
Ward was drafted 1st overall in the 2025 NFL draft and should be on all draft boards in the later rounds. He is a dual threat who has the potential to be a late-round steal similar to Jayden Daniels from a year ago.