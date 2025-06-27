Fantasy Sports

Bhayshul Tuten Predictions And Projections For 2025 Fantasy Football

With elite speed and big-play potential, Bhayshul Tuten could emerge as a sneaky fantasy football asset in Jacksonville's backfield this season.

Shawn Childs

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Bhayshul Tuten enters the NFL with explosive credentials, boasting a 4.32 forty and two strong seasons at Virginia Tech. While he needs refinement as a pass-catcher, his breakaway speed and tackle-breaking ability give him intriguing upside as a potential contributor behind Travis Etienne in Jacksonville.

Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he played for two seasons. After a minimal freshman year (37/215/3 with 10 catches for 230 yards and one score), he had an active year in 2022 (1,705 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and 31 catches on 239 touches). He gained an impressive 6.6 yards per rush and 11.0 yards per catch.

His transfer to Virginia Tech led to two competitive seasons as their lead running back. In 2023, Tuten was more active in the passing game (27/239/2 while gaining 863 rushing yards with 10 scores on 173 carries). The following year, he showed more explosiveness (6.3 yards per carry), leading to more success rushing (183/1,159/15). The Hokies completed 23 passes to him, but Tuten gained only 81 yards with two touchdowns.

He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, highlighting his impact speed. Tuten is willing to mix it up on inside runs while showcasing the ability to break tackles and slip through tiny cracks to make big plays. When getting into space, he eats up ground with ease, creating separation from trailing defenders. Tuten will stick his head and shoulder down to finish runs, but this tactic can lead to some fumbles and future injuries.

Bhayshul Tuten Fantasy Football Outlook

Despite his size (5’9” and 205 lbs.), he hangs tough in pass protection. Tuten needs more experience to help improve his decision-making in tight quarters, and his foundation in pass-catching isn’t NFL-ready. His home run ability will force the Jaguars to get him on the field at some point in the year. Tuten won’t fly under the radar for sharp drafters looking for upside. Possible handcuff for Travis Etienne drafters, and a dream of hitting on their year’s Bucky Irving.

