Max Brosmer Along With Lamar Jackson Big Week 13 Fantasy Football Losers
Fantasy football Sunday has come and gone. There were some high highs in Detroit and then the lowest of lows in Las Vegas for the Raiders. The Minnesota Vikings may still be trying to figure out what a forward pass is. However, we digress.
Okay, what else went into the wood chipper this weekend? Which players hurt your fantasy football hopes the most? Let's turn up the freezer in here!
Scoring for fantasy football losers is based on the standard PPR format.
Max Brosmer -- Minnesota Vikings
Alas, maybe it was not the best thing to let Max Brosmer start this week in Seattle. Safe to say after Sunday, Justin Jefferson was not too enamored with the Vikings' situation. Brosmer completed 19 passes for only 126 yards. He even lost a rushing yard on one attempted scramble. Seattle teed off on the rookie all afternoon.
It did not help that the Minnesota running game was anemic. Other than one Jordan Mason 24-yard run, the Vikings ran 15 more times for just 42 yards. If you were wondering about Jefferson, he had six targets and caught only two balls for four yards. The game looked as bad as it sounded.
Brosmer ended up scoring a season low -3.06 points for fantasy football owners among quarterbacks. Not even Sam Darnold saw this many ghosts against the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold did not have a very good game either, losing a fumble, and passing for only 128 yards himself.
Lamar Jackson -- Baltimore Ravens
We will speak it into existence if we have to but maybe Lamar Jackson needs more time off to recover from injuries. He has three we know of. Jackson again mightily struggled on Thursday night against Cincinnati of all teams. The All-Pro quarterback lost nearly 15 points compared to his projection.
Actually, all we keep hearing about is how bad Jackson has been. Next week's Pittsburgh vs Baltimore game might be to see which quarterback is more injured (between him and Aaron Rodgers). Expect that game to be as cold as the fantasy outputs.
Jackson has not thrown a touchdown pass in four weeks for what it is worth. The two bright sides for the quarterback may be Isaiah Likely and Derrick Henry. If Henry gets a few more carries, maybe that opens up things for the quarterback. Likely also gives Jackson a viable downfield tight end target. Pittsburgh is one of the worst defenses in terms of passing yards allowed. Stay tuned!
Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
Barkley only touched the football 13 times on Friday against the Chicago Bears. That is unacceptable. Part of that is on the defense who allowed the Bears' offense to stay on the field for nearly 40 minutes. The other part of the blame is on the Philadelphia offense who went pass-happy again.
There were no catches for zero yards for Barkley in Week 13. He saw a mere two targets. Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards last year and will need all 17 weeks just to break 1,000 in 2025. This looks more like his last season as a New York Giant than anything else. He is up to 3.7 yards per carry after Friday's 56 yard performance.
The good news for Barkley owners is the Eagles face Las Vegas and Washington in Weeks 15 and 16. Maybe, Philadelphia runs the ball more against two teams who have their issues stopping the run at times.