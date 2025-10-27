Bills vs. Chiefs and Other Week 9 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 9 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills (O/U: 51.5)
Tied for the second-highest total on the slate, this AFC clash sets up as a fantasy goldmine. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have matched up nine times in their careers, including regular season and playoffs. In those nine games, there has been an average of 54 points scored per game. Buffalo’s secondary has held up this season, but weapons such as Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce will have no problem exploiting it. Isiah Pacheco doesn’t always see enough volume to be a fantasy superstar. Still, he should see plenty of opportunities against Buffalo’s defensive front that ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (150.3). On the other side, James Cook remains a must-start, especially coming off a career-high 216-yard rushing performance vs. the Panthers. Khalil Shakir is the wide receiver to play for the Bills, projecting as a flex option, while Dalton Kincaid should also be in lineups despite sometimes being inconsistent. Lastly, it’s fair to bench Keon Coleman as the second-year pro has yet to match his production in Week 1. Expect plenty of fantasy production across the board in what could be one of the most entertaining games of Week 9.
Quarterbacks:
Patrick Mahomes - Must Start
Josh Allen - Must Start
Running Backs:
James Cook - Must Start
Isiah Pacheco - Start
Brashard Smith - Flex
Kareem Hunt - Sit
Wide Receivers:
Rashee Rice - Start
Khalil Shakir - Flex
Xavier Worthy - Flex
Hollywood Brown - Bench
Keon Coleman - Bench
Tight Ends:
Travis Kelce - Start
Dalton Kincaid - Start
Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 51.5)
This matchup also carries shootout potential, with both offenses having firepower and both defenses being highly exploitable. Caleb Williams faces a Bengals defense that gives up the third-most passing yards per game (256.0), making him a start alongside Joe Flacco, who continues to command Cincinnati’s offense with three straight multi-touchdown games. D’Andre Swift and Chase Brown are both appealing RB2 plays. The Bengals have the worst run defense in the NFL, giving up an average of 151.9 yards per game, and the Bears have the sixth-worst, surrendering an average of 143.3 yards per game. Ja’Marr Chase remains a must-start every week, while Rome Odunze’s breakout season has him firmly in play as a low-end WR1. DJ Moore and Tee Higgins both project as flex options with upside in what should be a back-and-forth contest. Neither Noah Fant nor Colston Loveland is trustworthy outside deeper formats, but both could find red-zone opportunities.
Quarterbacks:
Caleb Williams - Start
Joe Flacco - Start
Running Backs:
D’Andre Swift - Start
Chase Brown - Start
Kyle Monangai - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Ja’Marr - Must Start
Rome Odunze - Start
DJ Moore - Flex
Tee Higgins - Flex
Tight Ends:
Noah Fant - Deeper League Play
Colston Loveland - Deeper League Play
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys (O/U: 53.5)
This game checks in with the highest over/under total of the week. The Cowboys rank second in the NFL in points scored per game (30.8), while the Cardinals have been in close games all year and should produce one of their better offensive performances against a Dallas defense that allows the second-most points per game (31.3). Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray — with his anticipated return — are both strong starts. CeeDee Lamb remains an elite option against an Arizona secondary that allows the eighth-most passing yards per game (234.9). At the same time, Jake Ferguson continues to see consistent red-zone looks, keeping him firmly in TE1 territory despite posting a goose egg in his last outing. On the other side, Trey McBride is a must-start with his heavy target share, and Marvin Harrison Jr. sees a significant boost against a weak secondary. George Pickens brings big-play appeal as a WR2, while both Michael Carter and Bam Knight are usable flex options, as the Cowboys also have the fourth-worst run defense, surrendering 146 rushing yards per game. Javonte Williams’ steady goal-line workload also makes him a safe option.
Quarterbacks:
Dak Prescott - Start
Kyler Murray - Start
Running Backs:
Javonte Williams - Start
Bam Knight - Flex
Michael Carter - Flex
Wide Receivers:
Ceedee Lamb - Must Start
George Pickens - Start
Marvin Harrison Jr. - Start
Tight Ends:
Trey McBride - Must Start
Jake Ferguson - Start
Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins (O/U: 49.5)
This matchup features two explosive offenses and two struggling defenses, the ingredients for a high-scoring affair. Lamar Jackson is a must-start in his anticipated return. Despite recent struggles, Derrick Henry is a must-start against the fifth-worst rushing defense on a per-game basis, as it allows 145 yards per game. Zay Flowers is in play as a WR2 with his QB1 back, while Mark Andrews sees a boost against a Dolphins defense that struggles to contain tight ends. On the Miami side, De’Von Achane is a must-start thanks to his elite efficiency and big-play ability. Jaylen Waddle is a high-end WR2 against a Baltimore secondary that gives us over 250 passing yards per contest. For that exact reason, Tua Tagovailoa is a viable streaming option, especially coming off a four-touchdown performance against a stingy Falcons defense.
Quarterbacks:
Lamar Jackson - Must Start
Tua Tagovailoa - Deeper League Play
Running Backs:
De’Von Achane - Must Start
Derrick Henry - Start
Wide Receivers:
Zay Flowers - Start
Jaylen Waddle - Start
Malik Washington - Deeper League Play
Rashod Bateman - Bench
Tight Ends:
Mark Andrews - Start
Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders (O/U: 45.5)
This matchup could quietly deliver strong fantasy returns, with Jayden Daniels’ anticipated return. He and Sam Darnold are starts, especially Darnold against a Commanders defense that allows 238.3 passing yards per game (7th most in the NFL). Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a must-start as a top-three fantasy football wide receiver this season, while Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin are both in WR2 territory. Each team’s backfield offers flex value. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet continue to split work, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s upside keeps him relevant in deeper leagues. At tight end, Zach Ertz profiles as a steady streamer with red-zone appeal, and rookie AJ Barner is a deeper league dart throw with potential to fall into the end zone.
Quarterbacks:
Jayden Daniels - Start
Sam Darnold - Start
Running Backs:
Kenneth Walker - Flex
Zach Charbonnet - Flex
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Flex
Wide Receivers:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Must Start
Deebo Samuel - Start
Terry McLaurin - Start
Cooper Kupp - Deeper League Play
Tight Ends:
Zach Ertz - Start
AJ Barner - Deeper League Play