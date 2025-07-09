Bo Nix 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: Broncos QB Poised For Top 10 Production
Bo Nix turned heads down the stretch in 2024, averaging over 25 fantasy points per game in his final 10 starts and helping lead a resurgent Broncos offense. Now entering his second NFL season, the former Oregon star is being drafted as a top-eight quarterback—but fantasy managers must weigh whether that scorching finish was a sign of things to come or just a hot streak in a small sample size.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Nix is another five-year starter in college, with his first three seasons coming at Auburn (7,251 passing yards with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, plus 262 rushes for 869 yards and 18 touchdowns).
The switch to Oregon led to him taking his game to the next level. Over his 27 games for the Ducks, Nix went 22-5 with an elite completion rate (74.9), leading to 8,845 combined yards with 94 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His rushing value was more relevant in 2022 (89/510/14) than in 2023 (54/234/6). He passed for 4,508 yards in his final year in college with 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Over the final two seasons with Oregon, their quarterbacks were only sacked 10 times in 946 pass attempts. Running backs caught 88 of their 397 completions (22.2%). The Ducks' offensive attack featured many short passes, helping Nix complete a higher percentage of his passes. Some of his highlight completions came via a quick release with almost a rainbow changeup path to his receivers.
He checks the winning box in experience, success, arm strength, and pocket presence, with the legs to do the dirty work in the run game. Nix had time on his hands to read defenses and an elite passing window at Oregon. His challenge at the next level will be handling increased pressure and tighter coverage downfield. Denver drafted Nix 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Broncos’ offensive line protected him well in his rookie campaign (24 sacks), while dumping off to his running backs on 96 plays. On the downside, they gained only 5.5 yards per catch, highlighting the need for a more explosive pass-catching back (something Sean Payton had for many years in New Orleans).
Four games into last season, Nix gave Broncos’ fans concern about his long-term viability as an NFL quarterback. He passed for only 660 yards (165 per game) despite averaging 34.5 pass attempts. His ability to run (23/110/2) offset some of his passing weakness, but Nix only had one passing score with four interceptions over this span and weakness in his completion rate (60.1).
From Week 8 on, Denver’s offense was at a much higher level, highlighted by Nix’s success (2,891 combined yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions) over 11 games (including the postseason). He completed 69.0% of his passes (365) while delivering two games with over 300 yards (307/4 and 321/4 – both at home). Nix had a floor of two scores in eight games while having five outcomes with at least three touchdowns.
Nix gained only 5.9 yards per pass attempt on the road with 11 touchdowns (7.6 at home with 19 passing TDs).
Bo Nix Fantasy Football Outlook
In fantasy sports, drafters tend to gravitate toward good outcomes with an eye toward improvement the following season. Nix averaged 17.97 FPPG in four-point passing touchdowns leagues over his first seven starts. His success over his final 10 games in the regular season led to 25.35 FPPG, which would have been a top-three quarterback outcome if repeated for 17 games.
This fantasy draft season, Nix is the eighth-ranked quarterback, just behind Patrick Mahomes. In the offseason, Denver upgraded their tight end (Evan Engram), and their secondary young wideouts should be better in 2025. Sean Payton wants to throw the ball and score points, which is a win for Nix in the future. His natural progression should be 4,500 combined yards with at least 35 touchdowns. Now, do you trust those predictions?