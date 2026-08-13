Caleb Williams Tops 3 Quarterback Bold Predictions in 2026 Fantasy Football

Fantasy football survives on hot takes coming true, ups and downs, handcuffs that turn into league-winning items, and so much more. It is evident that our beloved game is volatile. The preseason rankings will be shaken up like the ocean in an earthquake. For a fantasy manager to win, they must mix safe bets with bold predictions. Should a few bold predictions strike gold, you may be crowned champion come December.

Entering the 2026 season, the below are 4 hot takes. These are hills worth climbing.

Lamar Jackson Wins MVP

The stock is down on Jackson following his failures in 2025. However, many fans are overlooking the reason why Jackson struggled. The man was hurt, and it was very evident. You cannot shut the door on his star-studded career based on a few bad games, plagued by bodily ailments.

Jackson dealt with a lingering hamstring injury, plus a back injury that came in Week 17. As we approach 2026, much has changed for the better. Jackson is healthy. Jackson has a new, innovative coaching staff. He also gains two new pass-catchers, Elijah Saratt and JaKobi Lane, who are having an amazing training camp, per reports.

A wise mind can see Jackson getting back to MVP status, which he has won twice before. This makes a great case for Jackson being the QB2 in fantasy football, still behind Josh Allen.

Caleb Williams Finishes a Top-3 Fantasy Football Quarterback

Think of fantasy football like the stock market. What is cheap and likely to become a staple in the market? The Chicago Bears are a stock that I would buy ASAP.

Poll the fans on "The Best Offensive Mind," and Ben Johnson will be a popular answer. Johnson is the 5th best choice to win the 2026 AP NFL Coach of the Year, and just 10 cents behind being 3rd in that market.

Johnson brought this offense from the FPI 26th-best offense in 2024 to the FPI 12th-best in 2025. Entering year two of his stint, the Bears are quite likely to jump into the top 10. They have a very reasonable shot at becoming a top-5 offense on the heels of Williams, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and their thrilling dual rushing attack between D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Williams was the QB7 in 2025. With an offensive rise with a ceiling higher than most, a top-3 quarterback finish is not impossible by any means. It would require Williams to surpass the likes of Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, and Drake Maye. That is not far-fetched in my eyes...

Fernando Mendoza Finishes Top-15 in Fantasy Points per Game (QB)

Mendoza will probably get the promotion to QB1 at some point this season. While Kirk Cousins will start Week 1, Mendoza is the future. I am firmly a Mendoza-stan. He is widely touted as the most impressive football mind since Andrew Luck. We shall see if that is true, and fans can tune in to the Raiders' first preseason game, which Mendoza will start, tonight (August 13) at 8:00 p.m. ET against the Cardinals.

Sam Darnold was the QB14 in 2025 fantasy football. Can Klint Kubiak deliver similar output to Mendoza? The 22-year-old National Champion certainly has the upside in his bag of tricks with Kubiak calling his plays. While Mendoza does not have a Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the rest of his depth chart is much stronger.

The Seahawks fielded Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, and AJ Barner as their next three options. In Las Vegas, they field a top-4 of Brock Bowers, Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech. Yes, it is worse, but not by much, spanning the 2nd-4th options.

In keeper leagues, Mendoza must be drafted. In re-drafts, he is a preferred backup rather than a primary pick over someone like CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, or Sam Darnold. Let's remind ourselves that Mendoza is mobile, rushing for 17.3 yards per game and 7 rushing touchdowns in his 2025 Indiana season.

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