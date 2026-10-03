Fantasy Football Week 4 Bold Predictions: Saquon Barkley Runs Wild, Malik Washington Has Heavy Volume

The NFL currently has a 3-1 Browns team, a 0-3 Texans team, and a 0-3 Chargers team. The league is very unpredictable. As a result, crazy things can happen. Last week's bold predictions foresaw Garrett Wilson's huge game. Every Saturday, I delve into four bold predictions. Here is what I have for Week 4.

Aaron Jones is a Top-8 Running Back

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 3, the Vikings had 21 total rushing attempts among all running backs. 17 of those went to Jones, for 58 of 61 rushing yards. Though unproductive, the volume is worth noting. The hope is for better output in Week 4.

Among all running backs in Week 4, Jones is projected to have the 12th most touches (23.9) and the 8th most rushing attempts (21.3).

Minnesota hosts the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, whose run defense I rank 21st-best in the NFL.

Admittedly, Jeff Hafley's defense has performed above expectations, ranking top-12 in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play. Nonetheless, the matchup is not scary enough, and the volume could make Jones one of the highest-usage running backs in Week 4. The Vikings rank 6th-best in run-block win rate.

Saquon Barkley Finishes as RB1 Overall

Per @NextGenStats: #Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has posted an avg speed of 11.22 mph when crossing the LOS (2nd-fastest mark among 36 RBs w/ 25+ carries).



On the 20 carries when he isn't touched behind the LOS he's gained 8.0 YPC (3rd-most among the same group of RBs) pic.twitter.com/aacFO4pRsg — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) September 30, 2026

With DeVonta Smith out, I actually expect Barkley to be the biggest beneficiary. Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon are nothing to frighten a defense. The Eagles have neither Dallas Goedert nor Zach Ertz, who joined the team about two weeks ago.

My estimation is that the Eagles will run heavier than usual and work Barkley more into the screen-passing game. Though Barkley is projected as an RB2 this week, this Smith-less offense is highly volatile, and I foresee tremendous upside for Barkley in that case.

The Rams are now without Aaron Donald, for what that is worth. Once again, the Eagles are top-10 in Offensive Rush EPA per Play.

Malik Washington is Top-5 in Total Targets

Washington is averaging 7.7 targets per game, or 16th in the NFL. In Week 3, without the team's WR2, Caleb Douglas, Washington had 10 total targets. He is averaging 31.1 routes run per game on a 29% target share. Minus Douglas, I foresee Washington's target share in the 35-40% range.

The Dolphins often run a pass-heavy offense, among the NFL's worst. They will have to play catch-up, and that is expected in Minnesota this Sunday.

I project Washington to have the 7th-most targets of any wide receiver this week (11.3). In a heavier pass script, Washington could reasonably have 13+ balls head his way. He is a must-start, and it wouldn't surprise me if Washington managed to be a WR1 in Week 4.

George Kittle Finishes as TE1

As of Saturday afternoon, the 49ers do not yet have a status update on Mike Evans. If Evans plays, he will be far from 100% while nursing a rib injury. He will have to manage the pain, and he will be less productive.

If Evans is out, Kittle will be the No. 1 pass-catcher, followed by Deebo Samuel, then Demarcus Robinson. It is possible that the top-2 pass-catchers for the 49ers are not wide receivers, but Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL right now. They are averaging 32.7 points and 399 yards per game. Kittle is my TE3 of the week, and with a team lead in 5 red zone targets, Kittle could easily score a couple of times and surge past Trey McBride, as every tight end has struggled to do so far.

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