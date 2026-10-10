Fantasy Football Week 5 Bold Predictions: Michael Wilson is WR1, Tre' Harris Closely Follows

Each week, I make bold predictions about what unique outcomes may happen in fantasy football. Last week, I predicted huge things for Aaron Jones and George Kittle. They went on to command volume that met those expectations, though they fell a bit short. In a sharper analysis of Week 5, these unexpected outcomes are foreseeable to occur in fantasy football.

Fantasy Points Allowed Statistics are from FootballDB.com

Defensive EPA Statistics are from draftwithdoug.com

Michael Wilson is WR1 Overall

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized. pic.twitter.com/x6n0Hsfzzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

The Arizona Cardinals traded Marvin Harrison Jr., although the trade partner has yet to be named. As of Saturday morning's news, Harrison Jr. is thus inactive, and Wilson now has a sprouted role in fantasy football. Anticipate his volume to be as high as Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Puka Nacua.

Wilson's 2026 target share has been about 28%. Harrison Jr. is giving up his 9% share. However, the Ohio State alum has run the second-most routes of any Cardinal, and I think Wilson is now a nonstop hot route in passing situations.

The Lions have an abysmal defense: 32nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks and 30th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers.

Omarion Hampton is a Top-3 Running Back

The Denver Broncos are 26th in Fantasy Points Allowed to running backs and 31st in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play. I surmise the Chargers are throwing a coming-out party for their first win of the season; perhaps that may be a bold take.

Hampton has about 53% of the team's rushing attempts, and over 60% of the team's volume comes from the team's running backs. He also has all three of the team's rushing touchdowns and 13 of the team's 21 red-zone rushing attempts (13 of 16, discounting Justin Herbert's share).

Garrett Wilson is a Top-3 Wide Receiver

My projections put his target share at about 35%. That would be top-5 in the NFL at wide receiver. The matchup favors Wilson's ultimate upside.

The Browns rank 27th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. The Browns also rank 11th in Man Coverage Rate, where Wilson has 28.3 PPR Fantasy Points on 8 Targets in Man Coverage, catching 100% of those targets, including two touchdowns. I do not think Wilson is containable, and the example above shows it.

Tre' Harris is a Top-7 WR in Fantasy Football

The Chargers will play without both Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston in Week 5. That means it is the Harris and Oronde Gadsden II show.

Harris is projected as one of my top-10 wide receivers of the week. He is projected to rank top-3 in targets and receptions, with a touchdown probability over 40%. Harris's season has been great, with a ranking of 22nd out of 96 wide receivers in Yards per Route Run.

Whether the Chargers struggle in this game or not, Harris will see that big volume either in team success or in garbage time.

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