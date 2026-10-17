Fantasy Football Week 6 Bold Predictions: James Cook Fumbles RB1 Status, Dallas Goedert's Elite Sunday

Fantasy football is a very unpredictable game. While most top players often return their value in the grand scheme of things, outcomes can still shift drastically week to week. That is what makes our bold predictions viable to try to measure. Anything can happen, and the following is what I think may happen, ranging from Jakobi Meyers to James Cook and Cam Skattebo.

Jakobi Meyers is a WR1 in Week 6 Fantasy Football

The fact is, Meyers is prioritized as any Jaguar in the passing game. He has run the same number of routes as Parker Washington, the best on the team. While Meyers' target share lingers around 15%, a breakout is bound to happen given his snap rate.

A good game is foreseeable this Sunday. The Jaguars have an immense travel advantage, having been in London for over a week, while the Texans have to make the trip after only a few days of acclimation. The Texans happen to rank 30th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers.

A great 2025 defense has fallen, and five games of sample size is now large enough to confirm they just aren't that great in coverage. In an inter-divisional rivalry, the Jaguars will play with fire, and we can expect Meyers to benefit.

James Cook is Not an RB1

The Bills have vocalized their concerns about Cook's fumbling woes. Cook has fumbled the football four times in five games, plus another seven times in 2025. As a result, Ray Davis saw his most snaps this season in Week 5 (10).

I don't think that Cook loses much work, but some is some. If his 43 snaps per game comes down to 35-40, he will fall a few spots in the rankings. Not to mention, the Raiders offer a tougher game. Buffalo travels out west for this battle in Las Vegas, and the Raiders rank 6th-best in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play.

Cam Skattebo is a Top-10 Running Back

Skattebo has 64% of the Giants' running back attempts in 2026. It is a bit of a surprise, given the competition from Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris, and Devin Singletary. Equally, it is comforting to see for those fantasy managers who own Skattebo.

Per game, Skattebo is averaging about 19 touches. The best part? The Saints are the worst team in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs: 133.4 yards and 2.0 rushing touchdowns per game.

Dallas Goedert is a Top-6 Tight End

Goedert is averaging 1.83 Yards per Route Run, 23% Targets per Route Run, and 17% Receptions per Route Run. With the Eagles' injuries to Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, Goedert should get a big day in volume.

The Eagles cannot confidently go as run-heavy as usual with fourth-string running back Dameon Pierce as their starter and Carson Steele to back him up. Since the start of 2025, Goedert has averaged 5.44 targets per game on a 72% catch rate, plus 13 total touchdowns.

The Panthers rank 26th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Tight Ends. Thus, Goedert shouldn't be easily shut down, and he is probably not shut down at all.

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