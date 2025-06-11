Fantasy Sports

Braelon Allen Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Braelon Allen offers handcuff appeal behind Breece Hall in 2025, with volume upside if given the opportunity.

Shawn Childs

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) plays catch with fans before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) plays catch with fans before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Braelon Allen showed flashes of promise in his rookie season with the New York Jets, showcasing his bruising running style and reliability in pass protection. While he’ll open 2025 behind Breece Hall, Allen’s late-season workload suggests he’s firmly in the mix for valuable backup duties.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen relies on rhythm and power to deliver winning plays, but he does sometimes lose his way when trying to beat defenders with his questionable quickness and footwork. He needs to embrace his strength to reach his potential. His style works well running through trash and bouncing off tacklers, leading to positive yards after contact. Allen should handle himself well in pass protection while needing to correct his issues with fumbles.

Over three seasons at Wisconsin, he rushed for 3,494 yards on 597 carries with 35 scores on the ground. Allen caught 49 passes for 275 yards. He gained more than 100 yards in 21 games.

Allen appeared to be a thorn in Breece Hall's side in Week 2 (7/33/1 with two catches for 23 yards and one score) and Week 3 (11/55 with three catches for 13 yards). Over his final 14 games, he gained only 3.3 yards per carry while gaining 341 combined yards with one touchdown and 13 catches on 86 touches.

Braelon Allen Fantasy Football Outlook

Allen flashed in a couple of games last year, giving him handcuff value to Breece Hall. The Jets gave him 90 touches over their final five matchups in 2024, compared to 92 by Isaiah Davis, showing the potential cloudiness of their RB2 in 2025.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL