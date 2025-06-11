Braelon Allen Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Braelon Allen showed flashes of promise in his rookie season with the New York Jets, showcasing his bruising running style and reliability in pass protection. While he’ll open 2025 behind Breece Hall, Allen’s late-season workload suggests he’s firmly in the mix for valuable backup duties.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Allen relies on rhythm and power to deliver winning plays, but he does sometimes lose his way when trying to beat defenders with his questionable quickness and footwork. He needs to embrace his strength to reach his potential. His style works well running through trash and bouncing off tacklers, leading to positive yards after contact. Allen should handle himself well in pass protection while needing to correct his issues with fumbles.
Over three seasons at Wisconsin, he rushed for 3,494 yards on 597 carries with 35 scores on the ground. Allen caught 49 passes for 275 yards. He gained more than 100 yards in 21 games.
Allen appeared to be a thorn in Breece Hall's side in Week 2 (7/33/1 with two catches for 23 yards and one score) and Week 3 (11/55 with three catches for 13 yards). Over his final 14 games, he gained only 3.3 yards per carry while gaining 341 combined yards with one touchdown and 13 catches on 86 touches.
Braelon Allen Fantasy Football Outlook
Allen flashed in a couple of games last year, giving him handcuff value to Breece Hall. The Jets gave him 90 touches over their final five matchups in 2024, compared to 92 by Isaiah Davis, showing the potential cloudiness of their RB2 in 2025.