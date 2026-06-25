Latest Brandon Aiyuk Career Update, Landing Spots, Fantasy Football Outlook(s)

Brandon Aiyuk is one of the NFL's wildest stories going. He will not play for the 49ers; he stays active, controversially, on social media, and there seems to be no end to the madness of his career in limbo.

Where will Aiyuk play in 2026? We cannot really know. Teams are speculated about, and for good reason, but until ink hits paper, all we can do is speculate. As of June, these are Aiyuk's top landing spots, where we hope he can deliver great returns to those dynasty fantasy football owners who have grown nauseous.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders continue to rise as Aiyuk's likely 2026 team. A deal must get done, but that shall come at a low price at this point. Aiyuk posted "Go Commanders" on social media, and joining a team that can use wide receiver depth would make a lot of sense.

Aiyuk on the Commanders should logically slot him as their WR2. He has a lot of work to do, given that Aiyuk has not played football since 2024. Yet, he is in the prime of his life, 28 years old. If Aiyuk gets into prime football shape, the ceiling is high. He had previously been deemed a top-25 wide receiver in the NFL.

There is a significant risk in this ranking if he joins the Commanders. The ultimate ranking of Aiyuk would be WR35-40, with a WR15-20 ceiling in his best-case scenario.

New Orleans Saints

Any team other than Washington is deemed a long shot as of now. No team is heavily rumored, but the Saints at least live in the conversation. Aiyuk would fall to WR3 on the Saints with priority given to Chris Olave and rookie 1st round pick, Jordyn Tyson.

Aiyuk will lack too much upside in New Orleans. Kellen Moore would logically bring in Aiyuk for opportunity rather than reliability. Similar to Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. of recent years, Aiyuk will get as much work as he will in years to come. In fantasy football, Aiyuk would rank as a WR50-60 and be nothing more than a stash in a draft's final rounds.

Pittsburgh Steelers

This rumor is not dead, but it was definitely more relevant in the months leading up to it. Nonetheless, the Steelers do fit the bill. In such a deal, the 49ers will have to pay much of Aiyuk's 4-year, $120 million contract. In a low-leverage case, they may have no choice. If the Commanders deal falls through, the Steelers could be a last resort.

Aiyuk will aim to play football in Pittsburgh. The team has DK Metcalf as their WR1 and signed Michael Pittman Jr. as their elite WR2. Germie Bernard was drafted in the 2nd round and Aiyuk would try to beat him out, with little, ease in the matter.

The 28-year-old veteran must prove his worth and has constantly been stressed. He put himself in this situation, and he must now dig himself out of it. Aiyuk could become the Steelers elite WR3 in a best-case scenario, but that cannot be relied upon. Aiyuk would rank as the WR50-60 in fantasy football as a Steeler.

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