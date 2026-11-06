Fantasy Football Outlook: Brandon Aiyuk's Return Timeline, Health, and Potential Landing Spots

Brandon Aiyuk is working to return to the NFL after a lengthy recovery from a serious knee injury and a contract dispute with the 49ers. He is reportedly meeting with the 49ers on Friday, November 2, after hiring Drew Rosenhaus to spearhead his return. What does this mean for fantasy football? Here's everything you need to know.

Brandon Aiyuk's Predicament Explained

First and foremost, Aiyuk isn't fantasy-viable. Might he be a dynasty stash? Perhaps. But not yet. Let the following define his true fantasy valuation.

Timeline

Summer 2024: Aiyuk holds out for a new contract, and he eventually earns it right before the season starts: four years, $120 million.

Aiyuk holds out for a new contract, and he eventually earns it right before the season starts: four years, $120 million. October 2024: Aiyuk tears up his knee, tearing multiple ligaments. The return timeline was roughly 9-12 months, potentially missing most of the following 2025 season.

Aiyuk tears up his knee, tearing multiple ligaments. The return timeline was roughly 9-12 months, potentially missing most of the following 2025 season. July 2025: Aiyuk has $27 million in guarantees voided after missing rehabilitation requirements. He reportedly owes $13 million to the franchise.

Aiyuk has $27 million in guarantees voided after missing rehabilitation requirements. He reportedly owes $13 million to the franchise. End of 2025-26 Season: Aiyuk never plays and has stopped reporting to the team amid a standoff.

Aiyuk never plays and has stopped reporting to the team amid a standoff. Offseason 2026: Aiyuk posts constantly on social media, lobbying for a trade or release and hoping to sign with the Commanders, as he says himself. The 49ers plan to never have Aiyuk play for the team again.

Aiyuk posts constantly on social media, lobbying for a trade or release and hoping to sign with the Commanders, as he says himself. The 49ers plan to never have Aiyuk play for the team again. November 2026: Aiyuk hires Drew Rosenhaus to lead his NFL reinstatement, likely aiming to be released by the 49ers and sign elsewhere.

The latest development aims to earn Aiyuk reinstatement to the league. There is no set timeline for when this might happen. He reportedly owes the 49ers $13 million in bonus repayment. If met, Aiyuk would be increasingly likely to re-enter the league and earn a release from the 49ers.

The next steps would require Aiyuk to clear a medical evaluation. The Aiyuk camp says he is ready to play now, but it is not that simple. A team must deem him worth the short-term signing. Skepticism runs high, and he could easily be unsigned following release.

Possible Landing Spots

There is no confident answer to this. However, a few teams do make logical sense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Aiyuk for a while. They can also use a depth piece as DK Metcalf struggles, Michael Pittman Jr. is injured, and Roman Wilson is on injured reserve. The Steelers are firmly in the AFC North race.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly hearing trade offers for Xavier Worthy. Tyquan Thornton is out for the season, and the depth chart is ultimately lacking.

The Washington Commanders won't sign Aiyuk, especially with the season slipping away. That ship sailed when they signed Stefon Diggs.

Is Brandon Aiyuk Valuable in Fantasy Football?

The short answer is: No.

Aiyuk has more risk than any player can imagine. He must pass multiple steps to rejoin the NFL. He must be released. A team must consider him worth the media attention. He then must prove he is skilled, having not played football in nearly 25 months.

Could Aiyuk still be great? Yes, sure, why not? But no practice can replace playing time. If he did sign with a team, Aiyuk would be at the back of the line. He would have to earn meaningful playing time, and the small contract he might get would mean the team has no real obligation to field him much.

I would be more concerned about watching how Aiyuk plays, if he plays at all. If he looks good, he'll boost his market value in free agency and could become a worthwhile option in 2027 fantasy football. For now, hands off; don't touch Aiyuk in any fantasy football format.

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