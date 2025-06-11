Breece Hall Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Breece Hall delivered a roller-coaster fantasy season in 2024, mixing stretches of elite production with frustrating inconsistency. While his late-season heroics powered many fantasy championship runs, changes to the New York Jets' offense could cap his upside heading into 2025.
Breece Hall, New York Jets
In 2023, Hall had limited snaps over the first two weeks (17 and 15), but he flashed on the opening Sunday (137 combined yards and one catch on 11 touches). After three quiet games (22/83 with four catches for 22 yards), Hall played well over the next three matchups (380 combined yards with three touchdowns and 14 catches – 23.33 FPPG). He struggled to find running room over the following seven contests (75/194/0 – 2.6 yards per rush) while remaining active catching the ball (34/252/2). His game shifted to beast mode over the final three weeks (507 combined with four touchdowns and 23 catches – 32.57 FPPG), helping fantasy teams to league championships.
Hall gained 20 yards or more on 14 of his 299 touches, with five of those plays reaching the 40-yard mark. He finished second in running back scoring (290.50) in PPR formats. When at his best, Hall scored 20.00 fantasy points or more in seven matchups (28.40, 20.30, 21.30, 26.60, 43.10, 27.60, and 29.00).
The expected upgrade at quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) didn’t lead to New York becoming a dynamic scoring offense in 2024. The Jets had Hall on the field for 65.7% of their plays, compared to 60.6% in 2023. Despite his increased playing time, he had 33 fewer touches while playing one fewer game.
Hall was less explosive last year based on his plays over 20 (8) and 40 (2) yards. The previous season, he gained at least 20 yards on 14 chances with five reaching the 40-yard mark. The Jets gave him 20 touches or more in five contests over the first 11 weeks. He scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in four of these matchups (24.40, 21.90, 26.10, and 31.10).
Hall rushed for over 100 yards in only one game (Week 6 – 18/113). Over his final five games, he averaged 11.12 fantasy points per game in PPR formats with only 68 touches, pushing him down to 16th in running back scoring (242.90) for the year.
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
The opportunity for Hall will be different this year due to Justin Fields stealing carries and touchdowns. In addition, New York will have a pullback in their passing attempts, lowering Hall’s value in receiving production.
He ranks 13th at running back with a wide range in his ADP (23 to 44). The Jets will also rotate in a second running back, giving Hall another ding in chances. I’ll set his bar at 1,300 combined yards with six to eight touchdowns and about 50 catches, painting him as a mid-tier RB2 in 2025.