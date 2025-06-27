Fantasy Sports

Brenton Strange 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: Breakout, Bust, Or Average Tight End?

Explore Brenton Strange’s role in the Jaguars offense, his blocking prowess, and why he projects as a low-floor fantasy tight end option for 2025.

Shawn Childs

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) makes a catch during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) makes a catch during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Brenton Strange entered the NFL known primarily for his blocking ability, with some upside as a receiving threat thanks to his speed and route running. While he showed flashes last season stepping up for an injured Evan Engram, Strange’s limited target share and Jacksonville’s evolving offense make him a fringe fantasy option heading into 2025.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strange came to the NFL with a blocking skill set with underlying upside in the passing game despite a limited resume. At the very least, he’ll help spring backs into the second level of the defense while offering the speed and route running to challenge the long field.

Over his last three seasons at Penn State, Strange caught 69 passes for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns over 31 games. 

He caught five of his nine targets in his rookie season for 35 yards and one score.

With Evan Engram out last season, Strange scored 10.00 fantasy points or more in four games (4/24/1, 5/59, 11/73, and 4/60). On the downside, the Jaguars gave him four targets or fewer in 13 matchups.

Brenton Strange Fantasy Football Outlook

The structure of Jacksonville’s offense will change this year. Strange doesn’t have a high enough profile to command top-tier tight end targets, making him a waiver wire watch out of the gate. The Jaguars’ tight ends appear to be on a path to catch between 60 and 70 catches this season, with a low floor in scoring.

Shawn Childs
