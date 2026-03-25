Brian Robinson Jr Could Cause Fantasy Football Chaos As Backup To Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Brian Robinson Jr to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. Robinson Jr leaves the San Francisco 49ers and comes to Atlanta to replace Tyler Allgeier, who left in free agency for a shot at a starting job with the Arizona Cardinals.

Robinson Jr has some big shoes to fill. Allgeier was one of the best backup running backs in the league and is coming off an eight-touchdown season. We don't know if Robinson Jr will get quite as much work as Allgeier did in Atlanta, but he should have a significant role behind stud running back Bijan Robinson.

We are also in store for a ton of viral videos on social media of fantasy owners accidentally drafting Brian Robinson instead of Bijan Robinson. When we look back on this move, that could be the biggest fantasy impact that we actually remember years later.

if you are reading this and you just accidentally drafted Brian Robinson Jr. instead of Bijan Robinson in August…



you gotta keep him. natural selection. — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 24, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

If he was going to land somewhere where he would be relegated to a clear backup role, this is an excellent landing spot. Despite how great Bijan is, the Falcons like to give his backup significant work.

He's replacing a running back who saw 143 carries and 16 targets, which included a lot of goal-line work. Robinson Jr immediately becomes one of the most important handcuffs in fantasy football, and he has important even if it's inconsistent standalone value.

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

While it would be exciting for fantasy owners if Bijan came into the season with no true capable backup running back, the Falcons were always going to bring someone in. We view Robinson Jr as capable, but still a downgrade to Allgeier. Last season in San Francisco, he carried the ball 92 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy owners should have no concerns about drafting Bijan at or near the top of the first round in their fantasy drafts. He is the fantasy RB1 overall heading into 2026.

RB Jordan James, San Francisco 49ers

The hope around San Francisco seems to be that second-year running back James will step up and take over the backup role for the Niners. However, he will have to beat out both Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor Jr for the job. It could be one of the most important backup jobs in the league behind Christian McCaffrey.

CMC is an oft-injured running back who will enter this season at 30 years old. He's also coming off a season in which he carried the ball 311 times and caught 102 of 129 targets. If you count the playoffs, you can tack on 37 more touches. No one would be surprised if the winner of the backup job in San Francisco has a major role in the fantasy season or is even a league winner.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News