Brian Thomas Jr. Poised For Top 5 Fantasy Production After Stellar Rookie Campaign

After a 1,282-yard, 10-touchdown rookie campaign, Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. enters 2025 as a top-5 fantasy wide receiver with elite upside in Jacksonville’s new offense.

Shawn Childs

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr (7) celebrates the first down against the the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium.
Brian Thomas Jr. exploded onto the NFL scene in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, posting 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. With a healthy Trevor Lawrence and a revamped offensive scheme, Thomas is positioned to make the leap into fantasy football stardom in 2025.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

After two low-production seasons (28/359/2 and 31/361/5) at LSU, Thomas made the best of his improved opportunity in 2023. He caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 scores, averaging 17.3 yards per catch. Over his 13 starts, Thomas gained more than 100 yards in six contests (7/142/1, 5/133/2, 8/124/3, 3/122/2, 6/150/2, and 4/103/1). Thomas has the look of a player somewhere between Mike Williams and Randy Moss. 

In his first season with Jacksonville, he caught 87 of his 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Thomas has five targets or fewer in five of his first 11 starts, while delivering two winning days (5/122/1 and 5/87/1). Over this span, he averaged 12.98 FPPG or a mid-tier WR2 in PPR formats. The Jaguars gave him double-digit targets in each of his final six matchups, leading to a high floor in each game (4/87/1, 8/86, 10/105/2, 9/132/1, 7/109/1, and 7/103 ~ 22.98 FPPG). Thomas finished fourth in wide receiver scoring (284.00) in PPR formats.

Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

A healthy Trevor Lawrence and a new offense scheme should lead to new highs in all receiving categories. He ranks seventh at wide receiver in mid-June, making him an intriguing value. His natural progress should be 100+ catches for 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns. 

