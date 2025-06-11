Fantasy Football Managers Can Breathe Sigh of Relief With Jaguars WR Brian Thomas
It's exciting to see the NFL's stars back on the field this week for minicamps around the league. Football is just around the corner.
But as is the case with any practice, there's always the risk of injury. Fantasy football managers received a scare with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas on Wednesday.
Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Leaves Minicamp Practice With Injury
Thomas reportedly left practice after an apparent shoulder injury. He didn't return. But Jaguars first-year head coach Liam Coen told the media Wednesday morning that Thomas "is fine" and could have gone back onto the field if necessary.
Thomas remained on the sideline as a precaution.
"Jaguars coach Liam Coen told reporters that WR Brian Thomas Jr., who landed hard on his shoulder, is fine and couldn't gone back out. 'Just precautionary,'" tweeted Rapoport.
That update holds the most relevancy to Thomas' dynasty managers, who obviously didn't want to see the 22-year-old sustain an injury in minicamp.
Managers will be counting on Thomas in a big way this fall after his tremendous rookie season. In 2024, he registered 87 catches with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, as he became the focal point of Jacksonville's passing offense.
Thomas racked up 5.1 receptions per game and 14.7 yards per catch despite quarterback Trevor Lawrence missing seven games.
Because of his strong rookie campaign, I had Thomas as the No. 9 overall pick in my startup dynasty mock draft, which I put together in late May and early June.
The Jaguars are building a talented offense around Thomas, but the team obviously doesn't want to be missing its top receiver. It sounds like, though, that Thomas has a chance to practice Thursday before the team breaks until training camp.
There's potentially more uncertainty around Thomas in re-draft leagues than dynasty formats because the Jaguars have a first-year head coach. But Coen's offense in Tampa Bay managed to feed all the fantasy stars on the Buccaneers unit last year.
Under Coen in 2024, Tampa Bay's offense finished third in yards and fourth in points. The 2024 campaign was Coen's first season with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, so there's strong hope that Coen can make a similar immediate impact with Jacksonville's offense.
Fantasy Pros has Thomas rated as the No. 7 receiver in PPR re-draft leagues for this fall. The ranking website had him in the second tier of wideouts behind the very top tier, which only included Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb.
According to the Fantasy Pros overall rankings, Thomas is the No. 10 overall player in re-draft PPR formats.
His shoulder ailment is something to monitor. But his value in dynasty or any other format this fall isn't likely to change because the injury is not considered serious.