While Raiders TE Brock Bowers had expressed optimism about playing against the Cleveland Browns all week, his fantasy football managers need to start making backup plans for Week 12 with the latest news out of Raiders' practice on Friday.

#Raiders TE Brock Bowers (ankle) is not on the field during the media viewing period of practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 27, 2026

Bowers had been a limited participant at practice on Thursday and Friday, so this latest update is a step backward for fantasy managers who were planning on having their star tight end available for a final fantasy playoff push. The Raiders are in the midst of a playoff push of their own, but they also have a Week 13 bye, so there's a good chance they hold Bowers out in order to get him fully healthy for Week 14.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects on Raiders Pass Catchers

While Bowers' fantasy managers need to have a backup plan ready for Week 12, there will be other fantasy football ripple effects across the Raiders' offense if Bowers is unable to suit up due to his latest ankle injury.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer was unable to take advantage of Bowers' absence last week before leaving the loss to the Broncos with a back injury, but he still stands to be the biggest beneficiary if Bowers is unable to play. Mayer had solid fantasy production earlier in the season when Bowers was out, and stands to be a solid Week 12 streaming option at tight end if Bowers can't play. The Browns boast a solid defense, but they've allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, so Mayer has a chance to finish as a low-end TE1 this week if he gets the start.

WR Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders

While Mayer struggled last week, Jack Beck thrived. He saw a season-high nine targets from Fernando Mendoza and caught eight of them for 88 yards and a touchdown. While that's the first time Bech had posted more than 25 receiving yards in a game all season, it's hard to ignore the target volume that came his way from the rookie quarterback. While Bech is ranked more like a bench player in our Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings, he'll make for a solid deep-league streaming option if Bowers is again unable to play.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

While Tre Tucker is the Raiders' WR1 in theory, he doesn't really produce like one. He's seen 20 targets over his last three games (including 10 last week), but he's only put up 114 combined yards and zero touchdowns over that span. While a Bowers absence would give Tucker a minor fantasy boost, he's nothing more than a deep-league dart throw even if Bowers sits.

WR Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

Jalen Nailor consistently sees targets for the Raiders every week, but he doesn't offer much upside for fantasy managers. He hasn't seen more than five targets in a game all year, and hasn't caught more than 38 yards in a game either. Nailor is nothing more than a low-ceiling fantasy option with or without Bowers in the lineup.