Fantasy Sports

Brock Bowers, Justin Herbert And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For MNF: Chargers Vs. Raiders

Here are the top-five PrizePicks props for Week 2 of Monday Night Football, Chargers versus Raiders.

Ethen Hutton

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Week 2 of Monday Night Football. The AFC West rivals are each coming off Week 1 victories and each saw notable performances from some of their team’s best players. Here are five of the top PrizePicks plays for Monday night’s AFC West showdown. 

Brock Bowers Under 58.5 Receiving Yards

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Fantasy Footbal
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One of the biggest storylines heading into Monday night’s game is the injury status of star tight end Brock Bowers. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll expects Bowers to suit up, but the tight end shared a much less optimistic response when discussing his status. Should Bowers suit up, he’ll likely play on a snap count with Michael Mayer backing him up. Las Vegas is confident in its depth at the position, bringing on the next prop. 

Michael Mayer Over 20.5 Receiving Yards

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, Fantasy Footbal
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Whether Bowers suits up or not, Mayer will likely see a significant jump in snaps versus the Chargers. The third-year tight end opened the season with a four-catch, 38-yard performance versus New England, making him a quality play any week, depending on his line. With Bowers’ status up in the air, bettors should feel confident in Mayer’s 20.5-yard prop.

Quentin Johnston Over 41.5 Receiving Yards

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Fantasy Footbal
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Third-year wideout Quentin Johnston posted one of the best fantasy performances of any receiver in the NFL in Week 1. After a notable rise in production in his second season, Johnston opened year three with a 79-yard, two-touchdown performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the team in receiving yards. Johnston should see similar volume and production versus a moderate Raiders secondary. 

Justin Herbert Over 254.5 Passing Yards

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Fantasy Footbal
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) carries the ball on a 41-yard run in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert torched a stout Chiefs defense in Week 1, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns, with a game-sealing scramble on third-and-14 on the game’s final drive. The Chargers’ passing attack should continue its stellar play versus an inferior Raiders secondary compared to Kansas City’s. Herbert’s 254.5-yard line could be a solid mark, should Las Vegas key in on the Chargers’ rushing attack. 

Devin White Over 6.0 Total Tackles

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White, Fantasy Footbal
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin White turned back the clock with a vintage performance in Week 1, totaling 11 tackles, one for loss, while lining up on each of the defense’s 71 snaps. White’s Week 2 line of six total tackles is a favorable line for the team’s leading tackler through the first week of action. After battling injuries over the last two seasons, White has re-emerged with a notable performances in Week 1.

Read More Fantasy On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ethen Hutton
ETHEN HUTTON

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

Home/NFL