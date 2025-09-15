Brock Bowers, Justin Herbert And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For MNF: Chargers Vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Week 2 of Monday Night Football. The AFC West rivals are each coming off Week 1 victories and each saw notable performances from some of their team’s best players. Here are five of the top PrizePicks plays for Monday night’s AFC West showdown.
Brock Bowers Under 58.5 Receiving Yards
One of the biggest storylines heading into Monday night’s game is the injury status of star tight end Brock Bowers. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll expects Bowers to suit up, but the tight end shared a much less optimistic response when discussing his status. Should Bowers suit up, he’ll likely play on a snap count with Michael Mayer backing him up. Las Vegas is confident in its depth at the position, bringing on the next prop.
Michael Mayer Over 20.5 Receiving Yards
Whether Bowers suits up or not, Mayer will likely see a significant jump in snaps versus the Chargers. The third-year tight end opened the season with a four-catch, 38-yard performance versus New England, making him a quality play any week, depending on his line. With Bowers’ status up in the air, bettors should feel confident in Mayer’s 20.5-yard prop.
Quentin Johnston Over 41.5 Receiving Yards
Third-year wideout Quentin Johnston posted one of the best fantasy performances of any receiver in the NFL in Week 1. After a notable rise in production in his second season, Johnston opened year three with a 79-yard, two-touchdown performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the team in receiving yards. Johnston should see similar volume and production versus a moderate Raiders secondary.
Justin Herbert Over 254.5 Passing Yards
Justin Herbert torched a stout Chiefs defense in Week 1, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns, with a game-sealing scramble on third-and-14 on the game’s final drive. The Chargers’ passing attack should continue its stellar play versus an inferior Raiders secondary compared to Kansas City’s. Herbert’s 254.5-yard line could be a solid mark, should Las Vegas key in on the Chargers’ rushing attack.
Devin White Over 6.0 Total Tackles
Devin White turned back the clock with a vintage performance in Week 1, totaling 11 tackles, one for loss, while lining up on each of the defense’s 71 snaps. White’s Week 2 line of six total tackles is a favorable line for the team’s leading tackler through the first week of action. After battling injuries over the last two seasons, White has re-emerged with a notable performances in Week 1.