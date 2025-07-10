Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins Will Vulture RJ Harvey's Touches & Fantasy Football Value
J.K. Dobbins has flashed fantasy brilliance when healthy, but multiple major injuries have derailed much of his NFL career. Now in Denver, the once-hyped running back is hoping to stay on the field and carve out a valuable role in a backfield that could offer just enough volume to resurrect his fantasy relevance. However, he is likely to vulture carries and potential touchdowns from incoming rookie RJ Harvey.
J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Over the first six games in 2020, Dobbins only averaged six touches per game, leading to 228 combined yards with two touchdowns and 11 catches. His opportunity became fantasy-relevant over the Ravens’ final 11 matchups (827 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 11 catches), resulting in 12.88 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. His highlight game came in Week 17 (13/160/2).
In 2021, Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee before the start of the year, leading to a lost season. He didn’t look healthy the following year, resulting in eight more missed starts (a clean-up knee surgery midseason) over the first 12 games (35/123/1 with six catches for 39 yards and one score). Dobbins ran the ball much better over his final five contests (70/459/1 – 6.6 yards per rush) while picking up five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
One game (37 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches on 10 touches) into last season, Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles and another lost year. The Chargers signed him to a minimal deal ($1.6 million) in 2024.
In his first year in Los Angeles, Dobbins surprised in his first two games (10/135/1 with three catches for four yards and 17/131/1 with one catch). He had less running room over his next eight games (125/460/6 – 3.7 yards per catch), with 21 catches for 111 yards (5.3 YPC).
An early exit in Week 12 with a left knee sprain (MCL) led to four missed games. Dobbins rebounded in Week 17 (19/76/1 with one catch for seven yards) with a volume role the following week (75 combined yards with three catches on 21 touches). His season ended in the postseason with an ankle issue.
J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Outlook
The high number of injuries to Dobbins makes him a challenging player to trust unless his draft value is free. When on the field, he’ll make plays while getting in the way at the goal line and grabbing a piece of the Broncos’ third-down action. Five years into his NFL career, Dobbins missed 56 games, putting in the field for only 40.4% of his possible starts.