Broncos Second-Year Wide Receiver Troy Franklin Poised For Breakout 2025 Campaign
Troy Franklin didn’t make much noise in his rookie season, but fantasy managers shouldn’t forget his elite college connection with Bo Nix and deep-threat potential. With more snaps than Marvin Mims in 2024 and a chance to grow into a bigger role, Franklin is a sneaky 2025 breakout candidate.
Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
Over his three seasons at Oregon, Franklin caught 160 passes for 2,483 yards and 25 touchdowns, with his best success (61/891/9 and 81/1,383/14) coming with Bo Nix behind center. His yards per catch improved each season (11.6, 14.6, and 17.1). In 2023, Franklin gained more than 100 yards in eight games (7/106/2, 6/103/1, 8/126/2, 7/117/2, 8/154/1, 2/147/1, 8/128/2, and 9/128/1).
The Broncos drafted him with the second pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Franklin brings height (6’2’) and speed (4.4 40-yard dash), but he remains undersized (175 lbs.). His foundation skill set and intangibles paint him as a high-ceiling player once Franklin fills out.
He gets off the line with a plan and motivation to beat his man at every level of the defense. Physical defenders can slow down his release, but they won’t beat him up on every play. In the open field, Franklin has the feel to set up defenders and making them miss in space. His hands grade well.
Franklin had two catches or fewer in 16 of his 17 games, with his best opportunity coming in Week 7 (5/50). His catch rate (52.8) ranked poorly while gaining only 9.4 yards per catch. Despite his low-profile appearance, he did have many chances in the deep passing game, where Franklin didn’t connect with Bo Nix.
Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Outlook
His college profile, previous success with Bo Nix, and future ceiling could lead to a much better season in his second year with Denver. He out-snapped Marvin Mims (403 to 326) while sitting out Week 1. Franklin will be undrafted in most 12-team leagues, but his stock could rise by the coach-speak from the Broncos in August. I can’t dismiss a 65/1,000/5 season in 2025, so keep an open mind about his outlook this year.