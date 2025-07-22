Buffalo Bills Training Camp Storylines: Josh Allen 2nd MVP Bid, James Cook Contract
The Buffalo Bills once again have the roster to compete for the franchise's first Super Bowl. Will the Bills finally get over the hump and win the AFC championship for the first time in 32 years?
That's the big storyline around the franchise entering 2025. But there are several more niche storylines that will ultimately help answer that question. Those storylines will also have a lot of fantasy football implications.
Let's dive into the top fantasy football training camp stories for the Buffalo Bills.
Josh Allen Aiming for Second Straight MVP
Most of the focus with the Bills will again be on Allen and whether or not he can get Buffalo back to the Super Bowl. He hasn't been able to yet despite six playoff appearances.
In those six postseasons, he's led the Bills to the AFC championship game twice. But both resulted in losses at Arrowhead Stadium to the Kansas City Chiefs.
For fantasy managers, the question is whether Allen can repeat his extremely efficient 2024 season, which awarded the quarterback his first MVP. Allen only threw for 3,731 yards, which was his fewest this decade. But he dropped his interception total to six while still having 28 passing touchdowns.
Allen has seen a decline in his rushing attempts the past couple years. That is a little concerning for fantasy managers. But again, the Bills quarterback was extremely efficient in 2024. He averaged 5.2 yards per rush and scored 12 touchdowns touchdowns.
Over the past five years, Allen has three top 3 MVP finishes. Something may have to go wrong for Allen not to be an MVP candidate again in 2025.
James Cook Contract Situation
A big part of why Allen managed to have a "less is more" approach in 2024 was running back James Cook. The two-time Pro Bowler again rushed for 1,000 yards and saw his yards per rush average increase in 2024.
Cook also led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns.
The 25-year-old running back should get plenty of love from fantasy managers in drafts this August. But the question is whether the Bills will show him some love with a new contract.
"It is no secret that Cook wants a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal," ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg wrote. "The Bills extended three members of his draft class this offseason and while there have been conversations between the Bills and Cook's team, the issue has not yet been resolved.
"The running back fully participated in mandatory minicamp, and while he's expected to be at training camp, he left it vague if he would participate further without a new deal. Whether a deal is reached or if Cook ends up just playing on his current deal will be significant for both sides."
Will the Bills Have a 1,000-Yard WR?
Allen wasn't the only efficient part of the Bills 2024 campaign. Buffalo had the best average starting field position and second-best red zone touchdown percentage. Behind the most mistake-free season of Allen's career, the Bills also had the fewest turnovers and, by far, the best turnover margin.
Buffalo's defense was third in takeaways, and Buffalo's plus-24 turnover margin was eight better than the league's second-best team in the category.
Those were many of the reasons why the Bills survived while Khalil Shakir led the team in receiving with only 821 yards.
If Buffalo can excel at taking care of the ball, causing turnovers and creating positive field position on special teams, then the Bills won't need a receiver breakout in 2025. But if all those things don't occur, then Shakir is a candidate for additional targets in a more aggressive Buffalo offense.
Former first-rounder Keon Coleman appears ready to break out as well. Coleman averaged 19.2 yards per reception as a rookie in 2024, but he needs more targets to be a consistent fantasy asset.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid could experience a bounce back campaign too. Kincaid saw a decline in production last season, but he played in fewer games. From a per game standpoint, the tight end saw about the same amount of targets and could get more this season if the stars align.