Fantasy Sports

Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Projection: Stats, Scouting Report, and Draft Value

Caleb Williams enters his second season with the Bears loaded with weapons. See his 2025 fantasy outlook, stats, ranking, and draft projection.

Shawn Childs

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick and former Heisman Trophy winner, enters his second season with the Chicago Bears with sky-high expectations. With elite arm talent, mobility, and a deep arsenal of weapons, Williams has the tools to become a fantasy football difference-maker in 2025—if the Bears can protect him.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Over his three seasons in college, Williams passed for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His highlight season (4,537/42 with 382 rushing yards and 10 more scores) came in 2022 for USC, leading to a Heisman Trophy and multiple offensive awards. 

In his 37 career games, he ran the ball 289 times for 966 yards and 27 touchdowns. His running lanes were smaller as he moved through college (5.6 YPC in 2021, 3.4 in 2022, and 1.5 in 2023). Williams went 23-10 in his time at Oklahoma and Southern California.

He brings a gambler’s mentality to the quarterback position with the goal of beating a defense over the top in the deep passing game. His receiving talent in college was superior in deep speed, resulting in numerous wide-open chances downfield. Williams handled himself well under pressure in the pocket, with the ability to slide to open areas and extend his passing window. He has the foot speed and awareness to avoid the pass rush and make back-breaking runs when under pressure. Williams wants to pass the ball when on the move, but he does force throws into tight coverage at times.

His challenge at the next level is finding a balance between being a rhythm pocket passer and a player who looks to see what the defense gives him on many plays. Defenses will take away his top receiving options, forcing Williams to take longer to get the ball out and find his second and third options in the passing game.

I saw moments of Peyton Manning sliding in the pocket, with an underlying Patrick Mahomes when needing to avoid the pass rush. Once Williams transitioned to a runner, he had the mobility, fluidness, and acceleration to threaten the second level of a defense in space.

Williams does run the risk of making big negative plays when his retreat to create a passing window leads to sacks and possibly a bad fumble. However, his arm strength, accuracy, and reads grade well when given a free look downfield.

In his rookie season, Williams struggled in many games due to sacks (68) and an off-time right arm on too many throws. He fired with velocity on some open looks when loft and touches would have delivered a winning play. On the positive side, Williams minimized the damage in interceptions (6), with two coming over his final 14 starts.

His best four games (338/2, 282/4, 373/2, and 368/2) came at home. Williams passed for fewer than 200 yards in nine games (six came over his final 11 starts). When given rushing lanes, he ran the ball well (81/489).

Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Bears have pass-catching talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, giving Williams plenty of room for growth. Chicago must pass protect better. He ranks 11th at quarterback this summer, five spots higher than his finish in 2024 (300.95 fantasy points). Possible 4,500 combined yards with a run at 30 touchdowns.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL