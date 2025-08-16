Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Projection: Stats, Scouting Report, and Draft Value
Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick and former Heisman Trophy winner, enters his second season with the Chicago Bears with sky-high expectations. With elite arm talent, mobility, and a deep arsenal of weapons, Williams has the tools to become a fantasy football difference-maker in 2025—if the Bears can protect him.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Over his three seasons in college, Williams passed for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His highlight season (4,537/42 with 382 rushing yards and 10 more scores) came in 2022 for USC, leading to a Heisman Trophy and multiple offensive awards.
In his 37 career games, he ran the ball 289 times for 966 yards and 27 touchdowns. His running lanes were smaller as he moved through college (5.6 YPC in 2021, 3.4 in 2022, and 1.5 in 2023). Williams went 23-10 in his time at Oklahoma and Southern California.
He brings a gambler’s mentality to the quarterback position with the goal of beating a defense over the top in the deep passing game. His receiving talent in college was superior in deep speed, resulting in numerous wide-open chances downfield. Williams handled himself well under pressure in the pocket, with the ability to slide to open areas and extend his passing window. He has the foot speed and awareness to avoid the pass rush and make back-breaking runs when under pressure. Williams wants to pass the ball when on the move, but he does force throws into tight coverage at times.
His challenge at the next level is finding a balance between being a rhythm pocket passer and a player who looks to see what the defense gives him on many plays. Defenses will take away his top receiving options, forcing Williams to take longer to get the ball out and find his second and third options in the passing game.
I saw moments of Peyton Manning sliding in the pocket, with an underlying Patrick Mahomes when needing to avoid the pass rush. Once Williams transitioned to a runner, he had the mobility, fluidness, and acceleration to threaten the second level of a defense in space.
Williams does run the risk of making big negative plays when his retreat to create a passing window leads to sacks and possibly a bad fumble. However, his arm strength, accuracy, and reads grade well when given a free look downfield.
In his rookie season, Williams struggled in many games due to sacks (68) and an off-time right arm on too many throws. He fired with velocity on some open looks when loft and touches would have delivered a winning play. On the positive side, Williams minimized the damage in interceptions (6), with two coming over his final 14 starts.
His best four games (338/2, 282/4, 373/2, and 368/2) came at home. Williams passed for fewer than 200 yards in nine games (six came over his final 11 starts). When given rushing lanes, he ran the ball well (81/489).
Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Bears have pass-catching talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, giving Williams plenty of room for growth. Chicago must pass protect better. He ranks 11th at quarterback this summer, five spots higher than his finish in 2024 (300.95 fantasy points). Possible 4,500 combined yards with a run at 30 touchdowns.