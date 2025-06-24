Calvin Austin 2025 Fantasy Outlook: Can His Speed Translate To Consistent Production?
After flashing elite speed and occasional big-play ability, Calvin Austin enters the 2025 season looking to carve out a more consistent role in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense. Despite setting career highs in every category last year, volume remains the biggest hurdle keeping him off the fantasy radar.
Calvin Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh added Austin in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He brought an undersized skill set (5’8” and 170 lbs.) to the NFL. Over his final two seasons at Memphis, Austin delivered two productive years (63/1,053/11 and 74/1,149/8), while benefiting from numerous targets (119 and 127).
Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine while excelling in the three-cone drill (6.65 seconds). He projects a potential slot player with a gimmick feel. His speed will test a defense deep, but Austin will struggle to catch the ball in tight coverage.
In 2023, he caught 17 of his 30 targets for 180 yards and one score while adding some value in the run game (11/57/1). Austin only offered fantasy value in one matchup (2/72/1). He missed his rookie season with a foot injury.
Pittsburgh gave Austin WR3 snaps last season, leading to career highs in catches (36), receiving yards (548), touchdowns (4), and targets (58). He teased in Week 3 (4/95/1) while offering three other playable games (3/54/1, 3/78/1, and 5/65). The Steelers gave him five targets or fewer in 17 of his 18 contests.
Calvin Austin Fantasy Football Outlook
Austin falls into the flash player category this season due to his success driven by scoring on big plays. Growth should be expected, but the Steelers won’t give him enough targets to be fantasy-relevant.