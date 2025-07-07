Calvin Ridley Is A Boom-Or-Bust Fantasy Football Bounce-Back Candidate
Calvin Ridley's first season in Tennessee came with highs and lows, but his big-play ability and improved quarterback situation in 2025 could reignite his fantasy ceiling. While he's currently flying under the radar as a backend WR3, savvy managers may find value in his potential to deliver 1,100+ yards and a healthy touchdown total.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Ridley had an up-and-down season with the Jaguars in 2023. Over his first nine starts, he posted three winning games (8/101/1, 7/122, and 7/103/2) while posting empty stats in five other matchups (2/32, 3/40, 4/30, 1/5, and 2/20). His floor and play picked up over Jacksonville’s final eight contests (41/545/6 on 75 targets), highlighted by four games (7/103/2, 5/89/1, 6/90/2, and 6/106/1). Ridley finished the season ranked 16th at wide receiver (231.50 fantasy points).
Last year, the change to Tennessee’s offense led to only a slight step back in overall production. He caught 64 of his 120 targets (53.3%) for 1,072 yards and five touchdowns. Ridley gained a career-high 15.9 yards per catch, but gained more than one hundred yards in one game (10/143).
His stats were much better on the road (37/624/3 on 67 targets). When at his best, he scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in three matchups (24.70, 23.60, and 25.40). Ridley had a disaster run from Week 3 to Week 5 (1/9, 1/15, and 0/9). He was the 27th-best wide receiver (200.50 fantasy points) in PPR formats.
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Outlook
I trust the Titans’ upgrade at quarterback this year, giving Ridley better chances to make plays and score touchdowns. Fantasy drafters won’t fight for him, based on his slide to a backend WR3 (ranked 34th) in early drafts this year. I’ll set his bar at 75 catches for 1,100 yards with about seven scores.